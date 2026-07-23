ROBERTET: 2.8% ORGANIC GROWTH IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2026

2.8% ORGANIC GROWTH

IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2026

Grasse, July 23, 2026

Robertet, a world leader in natural raw materials for fragrances and flavors, today publishes its unaudited consolidated revenue figures for the first half of 2026.

Revenue

in thousands of euros First-half 2026 First-half 2025 Organic growth (%) Currency

effect Scope effect Change

(%) Group total 444,281 446,337 +2.8% -3.0% -0.3% -0.5%

Consolidated net revenue for the first half of 2026 amounted to €444 million, down slightly compared with the same period in 2025.

Currency effects, primarily due to the appreciation of the euro against most of the Group’s currencies, weighed on growth, while changes in the scope of consolidation also had a slightly negative impact.

At constant exchange rates and scope, organic revenue growth came to 2.8% for first-half 2026, with an increase of 4.9% in the first quarter and 0.7% in the second quarter.

This reflects contrasting trends across the Group's divisions:

The Raw Materials division (-6%) reported a decline after two years of strong growth. Its business is supported by a solid portfolio of projects, against a particularly high prior-year comparison;

The Fragrances division (+13%) enjoyed strong momentum, driven by niche fine fragrance brands and the emergence of new premium offerings in other product categories;

The Flavors division (-2%) showed resilience in a subdued and cautious market;

The Health & Beauty division (+11%) benefited from the efforts undertaken to expand its addressable markets and continued to strengthen its scientific and commercial capabilities.

By region1, several strategic markets delivered strong momentum, while mature markets evolved at a more measured pace:

Europe and North America (-1%) operated in a wait-and-see environment;

Latin America (+21%) saw strong growth, boosted in particular by Brazil, where a creation center recently opened in São Paulo;

Asia (+12%) continued to grow, driven by Indonesia, where our new plant is ramping up production, and by India, where the Flavors Division achieved strong organic growth supported by the industrial investments made last year.





Against this backdrop, the Group is approaching the second half of the year with caution and reaffirms its objective of annual organic growth of approximately +5% at constant exchange rates and scope. Cost increases related to petroleum derivatives are expected to be partially offset by price increases under negotiation.

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BREAKDOWN BY DIVISION

Revenue



in thousands of euros First-half 2026 First-half 2025 Change (%) Organic growth (%) Group total 444,281 446,337 -0.5% +2.8% Raw Materials 106,972 117,294 -8.8% -5.5% Fragrances 175,667 159,741 +10.0% +12.6% Flavors 148,874 157,659 -5.6% -1.7% Health & Beauty 12,768 11,643 +9.7% +11.3%

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Financial calendar

September 17, 2026: First-half 2026 earnings release

September 21, 2026: First-half 2026 financial report made available on the Robertet website

About the Robertet Group

Robertet SA was founded in Grasse in 1850 and is the world leader in natural products. Based in France and mostly family-owned since its creation, the Robertet Group is still controlled by the Maubert family and is the only fragrance, flavor and natural ingredient company that is fully integrated throughout the entire creative process, from source to final fragrance or flavor. Today, the Robertet Group is represented in more than 50 countries, has around 2,700 employees worldwide and offers its customers a range of over 1,600 natural materials and bespoke products created in one of its 18 global creation centers. In 2025, the Robertet Group recorded total revenue of more than €843 million.

www.robertet.com

Investor contact

Matthieu Lugez: matthieu.lugez@robertet.com / ir@robertet.com

Press contacts

Clélia Revinci: clelia.revinci@robertet.com

Teneo: robertet@teneo.com / +33 6 17 96 61 41

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