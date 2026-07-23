CPABC: Population growth slows in Vancouver Island and Coast, despite consistent intraprovincial migration

DUNCAN, British Columbia, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia’s (CPABC) quarterly BC Check-Up economic release, Vancouver Island and Coast (excluding Greater Victoria) added 3,832 new residents in 2025, bringing the total population to 509,087 people.

“Population growth slowed to its weakest pace in more than a decade, but the region continued to attract new residents from elsewhere in British Columbia,” said Woody Hayes, FCPA, FCA. “That migration has been the primary source of population growth in recent years.”

Net intraprovincial migration was the greatest contributor to population growth, as the region gained 4,960 residents from other parts of British Columbia. The region also recorded a net gain of 984 residents from other provinces. International migration fell sharply year-over-year (-90.4 per cent) but still resulted in a net gain of 307 residents. Conversely, natural growth reduced the population by 2,419 people, as deaths exceeded births.

Over the last five years, Vancouver Island and Coast (excluding Greater Victoria)’s population has grown by 31,533 or 6.6 per cent, driven by strong intraprovincial migration. Between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2025, the region gained 26,367 residents from other parts of British Columbia, the most of any region in the province over that time span.

“We continue to be an attractive destination for people already living in the province,” continued Hayes. “Many of those newcomers were in their core working years, helping support the region’s labour force as the population ages.”

Between January and June 2026, home sales across the region totalled 3,591, down 6.6 per cent compared with the first six months of 2025. Despite the slowdown in activity, home prices have been relatively stable over the last year.

Across Vancouver Island, the benchmark price for a single-family home was $779,600 in June 2026, little changed from one year earlier. The benchmark price for an apartment was $403,900, up 0.6 per cent from the benchmark price recorded in June 2025.

Notably, home prices in the region have been more resilient than in other parts of the province. The benchmark price across all property types was $694,500 in June 2026, only 5.2 per cent below the Spring 2022 peak. By comparison, prices were 14.5 per cent lower province-wide.

“Although housing market activity has slowed, that has yet to translate into meaningful decline in prices,” concluded Hayes. “Improving affordability remains a priority if the region hopes to continue attracting new residents.”

To learn more, see www.bccpa.ca.

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