Invitation to Idorsia's HY 2026 Financial Reporting webcast and conference call

Idorsia will publish its Half Year 2026 Financial Reporting on Thursday July 30, at 07:00 CEST.

An investor webcast and conference call will be held to discuss the results on the same day.

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Time: 14:00 CEST / 13:00 BST / 08:00 EDT

The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session.

Live Webcast (audio + slides):

The live webcast can be accessed from the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com.

Dial-in procedure for analysts (audio only):

Analysts who would like to ask questions are required to register in advance of the conference using the following link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa992e73b15684e9c83b54a405c457178

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.

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