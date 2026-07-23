New INE Research Finds Just 22% of Organizations Feel Prepared for AI-Driven Cybersecurity Operations

Cary, NC, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE, a leading provider of hands-on technical training and cybersecurity education, today announced the release of its 2026 Wired Together Report: The Knowing vs. Doing Gap in Cybersecurity Operations, an annual research report examining how organizations are adapting to AI, operational convergence, workforce readiness, and rapidly evolving cyber threats.

Drawing on original survey data and analysis of industry research, the report finds that while organizations broadly recognize the need for AI-assisted operations, greater automation, and stronger collaboration across cybersecurity and networking teams, operational readiness continues to lag.

Among the report's key findings:

Only 22% of organizations report feeling highly prepared for AI-driven operational convergence.

of organizations report feeling highly prepared for AI-driven operational convergence. The average Security Operations Center (SOC) now manages 83 security tools across 29 vendors , contributing to growing operational complexity.

, contributing to growing operational complexity. 71% of SOC analysts report burnout tied to alert overload.

of SOC analysts report burnout tied to alert overload. The average eCrime breakout time has fallen to 29 minutes , while the fastest observed breakout occurred in just 27 seconds .

, while the fastest observed breakout occurred in just . AI and machine learning operational expertise emerged as the most significant workforce skills gap identified by respondents.

Drawing from a global study of 336 IT, networking, and security specialists performed in April 2026, the 2026 Wired Together Report integrates original survey insights with comprehensive analysis of current third-party market data.

"The cybersecurity industry has largely moved beyond asking what needs to change," said Lindsey Rinehart, INE CEO. "The challenge organizations face today is operationalizing those changes quickly enough to keep pace with AI, increasingly interconnected environments, and machine-speed threats. Workforce readiness has become a defining business capability."

The report identifies three converging forces reshaping enterprise cybersecurity:

Accelerating adoption of AI-powered tools and automation

Increasing operational complexity across cloud, hybrid, and distributed environments

Threat actors leveraging AI and automation to accelerate attacks and evade detection

While organizations continue investing in modernization initiatives, the report concludes that adding technology alone will not close the readiness gap. Instead, future-ready organizations are prioritizing operational simplicity, cross-functional collaboration, AI governance, and continuous workforce development.

"The organizations best positioned for the future won't necessarily be those with the most technology," added Rinehart. "They'll be the ones that reduce complexity, build adaptable teams, and create operational environments capable of evolving as quickly as the threat landscape."

Beyond highlighting current challenges, the report outlines five strategic priorities for technology leaders:

Reduce operational fragmentation

Build shared visibility across teams

Invest in workforce adaptability

Operationalize AI governance early

Prioritize sustainable cybersecurity operations

The 2026 Wired Together Report is intended for CISOs, CIOs, cybersecurity leaders, IT executives, networking professionals, and enterprise decision-makers seeking practical insight into the future of cybersecurity operations and workforce readiness.

The full report is available at: https://learn.ine.com/report/wired-together

About INE

INE is the premier provider of online networking, cybersecurity, cloud, and IT training and certifications. Through hands-on labs, expert instruction, and enterprise-ready learning solutions, INE helps individuals and organizations develop the technical skills needed to secure today's increasingly complex digital environments. Serving Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and IT professionals worldwide, INE is committed to building workforce readiness through practical, real-world training.

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