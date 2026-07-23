United States Mint Expands Circulating Bulk Purchase Program

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) is encouraging businesses, financial institutions, coin dealers, organizations, and other interested purchasers to apply to participate in the Mint’s Circulating Bulk Purchase Program, which provides access to select circulating coin products directly from the Mint.

The Circulating Bulk Purchase Program offers eligible purchasers the opportunity to acquire certain circulating coins in bulk quantities, supporting broader distribution of United States coinage while providing a convenient purchasing channel for organizations seeking larger volumes of circulating coins. The program currently includes circulating dime, quarter, half dollar, and dollar coin products. Pennies and nickels are not offered through the program.

Current and anticipated circulating coin offerings through the program include:

Semiquincentennial Program Specific (2026) Emerging Liberty Dimes Semiquincentennial Quarters Mayflower Compact Revolutionary War Declaration of Independence U.S. Constitution Gettysburg Address Enduring Liberty Half Dollars President Donald J. Trump $1 Coins

Native American $1 Coins

American Innovation $1 Coins

Product availability is based on the United States Mint’s annual circulating coin production schedule and may vary from year to year. Certain coin programs are produced only during specific years. For example, Semiquincentennial circulating coin products are being produced in connection with the Nation’s 250th anniversary and will not continue beyond their designated production year.

Additionally, inventory levels are subject to production requirements, circulating coin demand, and available supply. Availability is not guaranteed for the entirety of any calendar year, and products may sell out or become unavailable without notice. In general, coin products distributed through the Federal Reserve System may also be offered through the Circulating Bulk Purchase Program when inventory is available.

The Circulating Bulk Purchase Program provides purchasers with an additional avenue to obtain circulating coinage directly from the Mint and supports the broader goal of ensuring coins reach businesses, collectors, institutions, and the public.

Organizations interested in participating or learning more are encouraged to review program information and purchasing requirements at the United States Mint Bulk Program webpage.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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