Societe Generale: Capital increase as part of the 2026 Global Employee Share Ownership Programme

CAPITAL INCREASE AS PART OF THE 2026 GLOBAL EMPLOYEE SHARE OWNERSHIP PROGRAMME

Press release Paris, 23 July 2026 Societe Generale announces that it has successfully completed a capital increase as part of its 33rd Global Employee Share Ownership Programme. Approximately 54,000 Group eligible employees and eligible retired former employees in 31 countries subscribed to the 2026 Global Employee Share Ownership Programme. On 23 July 2026, the Chief Executive Officer, upon authorization of the Annual General Meeting of 20 May 2025, and delegation of the Board of Directors, recorded the completion of the capital increase following the 2026 Global Employee Share Ownership Programme. This capital increase amounts to a total of EUR 356,228,520.75 and has resulted in the issuance of 6,506,457 new shares, representing 0.87% of the share capital. The transaction will have an impact of approximately +9 basis points on the Group’s CET1 ratio in Q3 26. Following this transaction, the share capital of Societe Generale is EUR 938,625,838.75 divided into 750,900,671 shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.25 each. Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares will be updated and made available on Societe Generale’s website under the section “Monthly reports on total amount of voting rights and shares.” Employee share ownership is a collective commitment mechanism regularly implemented within Societe Generale with the aim of actively and sustainably engaging employees in the development of the company and long-term value creation.

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

Societe Generale



Societe Generale is a top-tier European Bank with around 110,000 employees serving 27 million clients in 58 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for over 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.



The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank. Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.

a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG. Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.





Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

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