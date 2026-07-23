Caffeine-Free Herbal Sodas Market to Reach $2.49 Billion by 2030 as Demand for Plant-Based Beverages Accelerates

Dublin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Caffeine-Free Herbal Sodas Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global caffeine-free herbal sodas market is experiencing strong growth as consumers increasingly seek natural, functional and non-stimulant alternatives to conventional soft drinks. The market is projected to increase from $1.57 billion in 2025 to $1.72 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

Growth has been supported by greater consumer awareness of sugar reduction, the rising popularity of plant-based beverages and increasing demand for natural functional drinks. The expansion of premium non-alcoholic beverage categories and wider retail availability of wellness-focused products have also strengthened the market.

Looking ahead, the caffeine-free herbal sodas market is forecast to reach $2.49 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8%. Key growth drivers will include innovation in herbal ingredient formulations, increasing adoption of organic and clean-label beverages, wider online distribution of functional drinks and growing investment in premium ready-to-drink herbal refreshments. Demand for sustainable beverage packaging is also expected to influence product development and purchasing decisions.

Consumer interest in plant-based drinks remains a major catalyst for market expansion. Health-conscious shoppers are selecting beverages made with herbs, fruits, grains and botanicals while reducing their consumption of artificial ingredients, caffeine and added sugar. This shift is creating opportunities for herbal soda brands offering low-sugar, zero-calorie and naturally sourced formulations.

According to the Plant Based Foods Association's 2024 Plant-Based Foods State of the Marketplace Report, plant-based protein powders and beverages increased by 11% in value and 13% in volume during 2024, reaching $450 million. The results demonstrate continued demand for plant-based beverage options and reinforce the commercial potential of caffeine-free herbal sodas.

Product innovation is increasingly focused on sparkling drinks infused with botanicals such as chamomile, hibiscus, ginger, mint and lemongrass. Manufacturers are also developing mixed botanical and floral flavor profiles designed to address consumer interest in digestive health, immune support and relaxation.

In January 2023, U.S.-based wellness company TEAONIC launched Fresh Pop, a range of wellness sodas made with selected botanical ingredients. The lineup includes Fresh Pop Detox, Fresh Pop Immunity and Fresh Pop Chill, with each variety developed around specific wellness positioning. The range combines carbonation and plant-based formulations to provide an alternative to traditional sugary or caffeinated soft drinks.

Strategic investment is further reshaping the functional soda category. In March 2025, PepsiCo Inc. acquired prebiotic soda brand poppi for $1.95 billion. The transaction supports PepsiCo's portfolio transformation and expands its presence in health-oriented soda alternatives targeting younger, wellness-focused consumers. Poppi products feature ingredients including fruit juice, apple cider vinegar and prebiotics.

North America was the largest caffeine-free herbal sodas market in 2025, supported by established wellness trends, strong retail distribution and consumer demand for premium functional beverages. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region through 2030 as urbanization, disposable incomes and interest in natural beverage products increase.

The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Key national markets include the United States, Canada, China, India, Japan, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan and Russia.

Major companies operating in the caffeine-free herbal sodas market include Fevertree Drinks plc, Poppi Inc., Q Mixers, OLIPOP Inc., Spindrift Beverage Co. Inc., Fentimans Ltd, Reed's Inc., Culture Pop Soda LLC, Remedy Drinks Pty Ltd, Franklin & Sons Ltd, Wildwonder Inc., De Soi Inc., Club Magic Hour Ltd, DRY Soda Company LLC, Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd, Gusto Organic Ltd, Bruce Cost Ginger Ale Company LLC, Maine Root Handcrafted Beverages, Sipp Eco Beverage Co., Phoenix Organic and Thomas Henry GmbH.

The market includes ready-to-drink herbal carbonated beverages, flavored sparkling herbal drinks, botanical-infused sodas, functional herbal sparkling waters and related packaged beverage products. Continued innovation in clean-label ingredients, functional formulations and premium organic offerings is expected to sustain global caffeine-free herbal soda market growth through 2030.

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Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring to measure market potential.

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Description



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for caffeine-free herbal sodas ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward, including technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences? The caffeine-free herbal sodas market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. This section also examines key products and services offered in the market, evaluates brand-level differentiation, compares product features, and highlights major innovation and product development trends.

The supply chain analysis section provides an overview of the entire value chain, including key raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis. It also provides a list competitor at each level of the supply chain.

The updated trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it evolves and highlights emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation. It suggests how companies can leverage these advancements to strengthen their market position and achieve competitive differentiation.

The regulatory and investment landscape section provides an overview of the key regulatory frameworks, regularity bodies, associations, and government policies influencing the market. It also examines major investment flows, incentives, and funding trends shaping industry growth and innovation.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include the technological advancements such as AI and automation, Russia-Ukraine war, trade tariffs (government-imposed import/export duties), elevated inflation and interest rates.

The total addressable market (TAM) analysis section defines and estimates the market potential compares it with the current market size, and provides strategic insights and growth opportunities based on this evaluation.

The market attractiveness scoring section evaluates the market based on a quantitative scoring framework that considers growth potential, competitive dynamics, strategic fit, and risk profile. It also provides interpretive insights and strategic implications for decision-makers.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

Expanded geographical coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting recent supply chain realignments and manufacturing shifts in the region. This section analyzes how these markets are becoming increasingly important hubs in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The company scoring matrix section evaluates and ranks leading companies based on a multi-parameter framework that includes market share or revenues, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product Type: Sparkling Herbal Sodas; Still Herbal Sodas

2) By Ingredient: Chamomile; Hibiscus; Ginger; Lemongrass; Mint; Other Ingredients

3) By Flavor: Single Flavor; Mixed Flavor

4) By Packaging: Bottles; Cans; Other Packagings

5) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; Online Retail; Specialty Stores; Other Distribution Channels



Subsegments:



1) By Sparkling Herbal Sodas: Single Flavor Sparkling Herbal Sodas; Mixed Flavor Sparkling Herbal Sodas; Functional Sparkling Herbal Sodas; Low Calorie Sparkling Herbal Sodas; Premium Sparkling Herbal Sodas; Organic Sparkling Herbal Sodas; Lightly Carbonated Herbal Sodas

2) By Still Herbal Sodas: Single Flavor Still Herbal Sodas; Blended Herbal Infusion Still Sodas; Functional Still Herbal Sodas; Ready To Drink Herbal Infusions; Organic Still Herbal Sodas; Low Calorie Still Herbal Sodas; Traditional Still Herbal Sodas



CKey Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured





Fevertree Drinks plc

Poppi Inc.

Q Mixers

OLIPOP Inc.

Spindrift Beverage Co. Inc.

Fentimans Ltd

Reed's Inc.

Culture Pop Soda LLC

Remedy Drinks Pty Ltd

Franklin & Sons Ltd

Wildwonder Inc.

De Soi Inc.

Club Magic Hour Ltd

DRY Soda Company LLC

Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd

Gusto Organic Ltd

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale Company LLC

Maine Root Handcrafted Beverages

Sipp Eco Beverage Co.

Phoenix Organic

Thomas Henry GmbH

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