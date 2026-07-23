Aluminum Bottled Beverages Market to Reach $16.64 Billion by 2030 as Sustainable Packaging Demand Accelerates

Dublin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminum Bottled Beverages Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global aluminum bottled beverages market is projected to grow from $10.04 billion in 2025 to $11.09 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The market is forecast to reach $16.64 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Historic growth has been supported by the transition from plastic to sustainable packaging, rising demand for convenient and portable beverage formats, increased consumption of carbonated drinks and energy drinks, and the expansion of beverage distribution through retail and convenience stores. Greater awareness of the environmental impact associated with single-use plastics has also encouraged beverage manufacturers and consumers to consider aluminum packaging alternatives.

Through 2030, the aluminum bottled beverages market is expected to benefit from stronger global regulations targeting plastic packaging waste, continued investment in recycling infrastructure and rising demand for premium beverage packaging. Growth in ready-to-drink, functional and wellness beverages will create additional opportunities for aluminum bottle manufacturers and beverage brands.

Key aluminum beverage packaging trends include the adoption of lightweight and fully recyclable bottles, increased use of resealable formats for on-the-go consumption and wider application across energy drinks, bottled water and functional beverages. Manufacturers are also investing in advanced internal coating technologies designed to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and protect flavor while maintaining the durability and premium appearance of aluminum bottles.

Consumer demand for sustainable packaging remains a major market driver. According to Trivium Packaging's 2023 Buying Green Report, published in April 2023, 82% of consumers said they were willing to pay more for sustainable packaging, an increase of four percentage points from 2022. Aluminum's recyclability and ability to support reduced dependence on single-use plastic make it an increasingly important material within beverage packaging strategies.

Leading companies are introducing lightweight aluminum bottle designs to improve environmental performance and strengthen premium brand positioning. In May 2024, BlueTriton Brands launched aluminum bottle formats for Poland Spring, Deer Park, Ice Mountain, Arrowhead and Pure Life. The bottles feature food-safe internal linings intended to preserve water purity and taste while offering portability, structural strength and a modern consumer experience.

Merger and acquisition activity is also shaping the competitive landscape. In March 2023, renewable water technology company SOURCE Global acquired Proud Source Water for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expanded SOURCE Global's presence in premium sustainable bottled water and strengthened its capabilities in renewable water sourcing and environmentally responsible packaging. Proud Source Water supplies sustainably sourced spring water in recyclable aluminum bottles.

Major participants in the aluminum bottled beverages market include Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., Novelis Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Trivium Packaging B.V., CANPACK S.A., CPMC Holdings Limited, Nampak Ltd., Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad, Montebello Packaging Inc., TUBEX Holding GmbH, O. Berk Company, Thai Beverage Can Limited, Envases Universales Group, Tecnocap S.p.A., Shining Aluminum Packaging Co. Ltd., BlueTriton Brands Inc. and RAIN Bottling Company.

North America was the largest regional aluminum bottled beverages market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth through 2030. The market spans Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, with coverage including the United States, Canada, China, India, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Indonesia, Taiwan, Russia and South Korea.

The market includes aluminum-bottled ready-to-drink coffee and tea, kombucha, plant-based milk beverages, bottled water, energy drinks and functional wellness beverages. Continued innovation, regulatory support and consumer demand for recyclable packaging are expected to reinforce aluminum's role in the future of global beverage packaging.



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Description



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for aluminum bottled beverages ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward, including technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences? The aluminum bottled beverages market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. This section also examines key products and services offered in the market, evaluates brand-level differentiation, compares product features, and highlights major innovation and product development trends.

The supply chain analysis section provides an overview of the entire value chain, including key raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis. It also provides a list competitor at each level of the supply chain.

The updated trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it evolves and highlights emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation. It suggests how companies can leverage these advancements to strengthen their market position and achieve competitive differentiation.

The regulatory and investment landscape section provides an overview of the key regulatory frameworks, regularity bodies, associations, and government policies influencing the market. It also examines major investment flows, incentives, and funding trends shaping industry growth and innovation.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include the technological advancements such as AI and automation, Russia-Ukraine war, trade tariffs (government-imposed import/export duties), elevated inflation and interest rates.

The total addressable market (TAM) analysis section defines and estimates the market potential compares it with the current market size, and provides strategic insights and growth opportunities based on this evaluation.

The market attractiveness scoring section evaluates the market based on a quantitative scoring framework that considers growth potential, competitive dynamics, strategic fit, and risk profile. It also provides interpretive insights and strategic implications for decision-makers.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

Expanded geographical coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting recent supply chain realignments and manufacturing shifts in the region. This section analyzes how these markets are becoming increasingly important hubs in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The company scoring matrix section evaluates and ranks leading companies based on a multi-parameter framework that includes market share or revenues, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product Type: Carbonated Drinks; Juices; Water; Alcoholic Beverages; Energy Drinks; Other Product Types

2) By Packaging Size: Less Than 250 Milliliters; 250 To 500 Milliliters; 500 To 1000 Milliliters; Above 1000 Milliliters

3) By Material Type: Primary Aluminum; Recycled Aluminum; Coated Aluminum; Uncoated Aluminum

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; Online Retail; Specialty Stores; Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-User: Household; Food Service; Institutional; Other End-Users



Subsegments:



1) By Carbonated Drinks: Cola Based Drinks; Flavored Carbonated Beverages; Diet Carbonated Drinks; Sparkling Water Drinks

2) By Juices: Fruit Juice; Vegetable Juice; Mixed Fruit Juice; Cold Pressed Juice

3) By Water: Still Water; Sparkling Water; Mineral Water; Flavored Water

4) By Alcoholic Beverages: Beer; Wine; Spirits; Ready To Drink Cocktails

5) By Energy Drinks: Caffeinated Energy Drinks; Non Caffeinated Energy Drinks; Herbal Energy Drinks; Vitamin Infused Energy Drinks

6) By Other Product Types: Functional Beverages; Sports Drinks; Plant Based Drinks; Nutritional Beverages



Companies Mentioned: Ball Corporation; Crown Holdings Inc.; Ardagh Group S.A.; Novelis Inc.; Silgan Holdings Inc.; CCL Industries Inc.; Trivium Packaging B.V.; CANPACK S.A.; CPMC Holdings Limited; Nampak Ltd; Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad; Montebello Packaging Inc.; TUBEX Holding GmbH; O. Berk Company; Thai Beverage Can Limited; Envases Universales Group S.A.P.I. de C.V.; Tecnocap S.p.A; Shining Aluminum Packaging Co. Ltd.; BlueTriton Brands Inc; RAIN Bottling Company



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.





Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $11.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings Inc.

Ardagh Group S.A.

Novelis Inc.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

Trivium Packaging B.V.

CANPACK S.A.

CPMC Holdings Limited

Nampak Ltd

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad

Montebello Packaging Inc.

TUBEX Holding GmbH

O. Berk Company

Thai Beverage Can Limited

Envases Universales Group S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Tecnocap S.p.A

Shining Aluminum Packaging Co. Ltd.

BlueTriton Brands Inc

RAIN Bottling Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8m8s26

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