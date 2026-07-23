Europe Dermatology Devices Market Report Published — Covers CO₂, Nd:YAG, Er:YAG, and Radiofrequency-Based Systems

Dublin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Dermatology Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application, End-use, Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe dermatology devices market was valued at USD 192.7 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 208.9 million in 2026 to USD 383.6 million by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the increasing prevalence of dermatological conditions and growing demand for advanced medical and aesthetic treatments.

Cases of acne, psoriasis, eczema, rosacea, pigmentation disorders and other chronic skin conditions continue to rise across European countries. This growing disease burden is increasing patient visits to hospitals, dermatology clinics and specialist treatment centers, strengthening demand for dermatology diagnostic and treatment devices.

Greater consumer awareness of skin health and aesthetic appearance is also contributing to Europe dermatology devices market growth. Patients are increasingly seeking minimally invasive and non-invasive cosmetic procedures that offer shorter recovery times, improved precision and favorable clinical outcomes. These trends are accelerating the adoption of advanced dermatology equipment in medical spas, cosmetic clinics and hospital-based dermatology departments.

Technological innovation remains a key market driver. The development of CO? lasers, Nd:YAG lasers, Er:YAG lasers and radiofrequency-based systems is improving treatment accuracy, procedural safety and patient outcomes. These technologies are being used across a growing range of medical and cosmetic applications, helping healthcare providers address diverse patient requirements while expanding access to specialized dermatology procedures.

The increasing incidence of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis is further influencing the European dermatology sector. Rising demand for diagnostic procedures, laser therapies, targeted treatments and long-term disease management is encouraging pharmaceutical and medical device companies to invest in research and development. These investments are expected to support the introduction of more effective, precise and minimally invasive dermatology solutions during the forecast period.

Europe's aging population represents another major growth opportunity. Older adults are more susceptible to xerosis, pressure ulcers, skin infections, pigmentation disorders and skin cancer. As the proportion of people aged 65 and older continues to increase across Europe, healthcare systems are expected to experience sustained demand for dermatological consultations, diagnostic technologies and treatment devices.

A 2024 study published in BMC Geriatrics, titled "Cutaneous Melanoma in Older Patients," reported that melanoma incidence is highest among older individuals, particularly in industrialized regions with aging populations. The research identified cumulative ultraviolet exposure and age-related skin changes as important risk factors, reinforcing the need for skin cancer screening, dermatology consultations and timely treatment services throughout Europe.

Europe Dermatology Devices Market Report Segmentation

The Europe dermatology devices market report provides regional and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry developments across market subsegments from 2021 to 2033. The research evaluates historical performance, current adoption trends and future growth opportunities to provide insight into the competitive and commercial outlook for dermatology device manufacturers, healthcare providers and investors.

Product Outlook: Revenue analysis and forecasts in USD million from 2021 to 2033.

Revenue analysis and forecasts in USD million from 2021 to 2033. Application Outlook: Revenue analysis and forecasts in USD million from 2021 to 2033.

Revenue analysis and forecasts in USD million from 2021 to 2033. End-use Outlook: Revenue analysis and forecasts in USD million from 2021 to 2033.

Revenue analysis and forecasts in USD million from 2021 to 2033. Country Outlook: Revenue analysis and forecasts in USD million from 2021 to 2033.

With demand rising for advanced laser systems, diagnostic equipment and minimally invasive treatment technologies, the Europe dermatology devices market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2033. Continued innovation, demographic change and increasing awareness of medical and cosmetic skin care are expected to shape market development across the region.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $192.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $383.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Europe



Companies Featured

Candela Medical

Asclepion Laser Technologies

Lumenis Be Ltd.

Cynosure, LLC

Lynton Lasers

El.En. S.p.A.

Cutera

Termosalud

Sisram Medical (Alma Lasers)

Fotona



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r66zi1

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