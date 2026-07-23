Global Instant Grocery Market Report Released , Analyzes 10 Product Categories, Including Fresh Produce, Dairy, and Household Goods

Dublin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Instant Grocery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Category, Delivery Payment, Delivery Type, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global instant grocery market was valued at USD 163.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 199.1 billion in 2026 to USD 888.3 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8% from 2026 to 2033. Asia Pacific led the global instant grocery industry in 2025, accounting for 45.8% of total revenue.

Rising demand for convenience among urban consumers is a primary driver of instant grocery market growth. Long working hours, dual-income households and increasingly fast-paced routines are encouraging consumers to replace time-intensive supermarket visits with app-based grocery ordering and rapid doorstep delivery. Instant delivery platforms are consequently becoming an integral part of everyday retail activity in major metropolitan areas.

The expansion of smartphone adoption, mobile commerce and digital payment infrastructure is also accelerating market development. Instant grocery applications provide streamlined ordering, secure digital transactions, real-time delivery tracking and personalized product recommendations. These capabilities improve the customer experience, strengthen engagement and support higher order frequency across quick-commerce platforms.

Emerging economies are expected to present significant growth opportunities as internet access and affordable smartphone availability continue to increase. Asia Pacific remains a particularly important market, supported by the expanding use of digital wallets and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) systems. These payment technologies are simplifying transactions and helping instant grocery providers extend their services across urban and semi-urban locations.

Rapid urbanization and growing population density are further strengthening the global instant grocery market outlook. Densely populated metropolitan areas support shorter delivery distances, more efficient fleet utilization and scalable hyperlocal fulfillment networks. Rising disposable incomes, expanding middle-class populations and changing purchasing patterns are also increasing demand across India, Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

Instant grocery companies are pursuing expansion opportunities in tier-1 and tier-2 cities as consumers increasingly prioritize convenience, app-based ordering and rapid fulfillment. Growth in instant food delivery is also supporting innovation across the sector, with both markets benefiting from investments in dark stores, hyperlocal logistics and last-mile delivery infrastructure. These shared operating models are improving delivery efficiency and supporting wider adoption of digital retail services.

Global Instant Grocery Market Report Segmentation

The report analyzes global, regional and country-level revenue growth and evaluates industry trends across market segments from 2021 to 2033. The instant grocery market is segmented by product category, delivery payment, delivery type and region.

Product Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Fresh Produce

Staple and Cooking Essentials

Snacks and Beverages

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy Products

Beauty and Personal Care

Household and Cleaning Products

Baby Food and Care

Pet Food and Care

Others

Delivery Payment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Online

Cash

Delivery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Instant Delivery

Scheduled Delivery

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $163.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $888.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Amazon Now

BigBasket (BB Now)

Blinkit

Deliveroo

Delivery Hero (incl. Glovo, Foodora)

DoorDash

Flipkart Minutes

Getir

Gopuff

Instacart

JD.com

Meituan

Swiggy Instamart

Uber Eats

Zepto

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/srjde8

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