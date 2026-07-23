Global Breast Coil Market to Reach USD 876.9 Million by 2033, Driven by Advanced MRI Imaging Demand

Dublin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Coil Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Design Type, Field Strength, Application, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Market projected to expand at a 12.6% CAGR as breast cancer screening initiatives, MRI innovation and healthcare investment accelerate adoption.

The global breast coil market was valued at USD 340.5 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 383.2 million in 2026 to USD 876.9 million by 2033. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 12.6% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global breast coil market with a revenue share of 44.4% in 2025.

Market growth is being supported by the rising global burden of breast cancer and increasing demand for advanced breast imaging technologies. Greater emphasis on early and accurate diagnosis has expanded the use of magnetic resonance imaging systems equipped with specialized breast coils across hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers and dedicated breast care facilities.

Growing awareness of preventive healthcare and routine breast cancer screening is also increasing demand for breast MRI procedures. Government-supported screening programs, expanding healthcare infrastructure and improved access to diagnostic services are expected to strengthen the adoption of advanced breast imaging systems across developed and emerging markets.

Technological advances in MRI equipment remain a major breast coil market growth driver. Manufacturers are introducing high-channel breast coils designed to improve imaging performance, scanning speed, patient comfort and clinical workflow efficiency. Healthcare providers are increasingly upgrading imaging equipment to support high-resolution breast MRI, more reliable diagnostic outcomes and efficient patient throughput.

The integration of artificial intelligence and advanced imaging software is further influencing market development. AI-assisted imaging capabilities can enhance scan interpretation and support greater diagnostic consistency, contributing to wider adoption of next-generation breast MRI technologies.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, for example, offers a 16-Channel AI Breast Coil for high-resolution 2D and 3D breast MRI. Its 16-channel architecture and integrated preamplifiers support advanced parallel imaging, including iPAT acceleration factors of up to four. The system enables simultaneous bilateral imaging in multiple orientations and supports breast and axillary imaging. Patient positioning features include a dedicated cushion and headrest.

The increasing prevalence of breast cancer is expected to sustain demand for MRI-based screening, diagnosis, biopsy guidance and treatment monitoring. High-quality breast MRI imaging supports the identification and assessment of tumors and other abnormalities, reinforcing the importance of specialized coils within modern breast care pathways.

Global Breast Coil Market Report Segmentation

The report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional and country levels and analyzes breast coil market trends across subsegments from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers design type, field strength, application, end use and region.

Design Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Closed/Prone Bilateral

Open/Interventional Unilateral

Dedicated Breast System

Field Strength Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

1.5T Coils

3.0T Coils

Ultra-High-Field 7T Coils

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Screening and Diagnosis

MRI-Guided Biopsy

NAC Therapy Monitoring

Research and Clinical Trials

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Breast Care Centers

Academic and Research Institutions

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

North America is expected to remain a significant market due to its established diagnostic imaging infrastructure, strong adoption of advanced MRI systems and widespread breast cancer screening programs. Meanwhile, healthcare investment, expanding diagnostic capacity and rising awareness are anticipated to create additional breast coil market opportunities across Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa through 2033.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $340.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $876.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured





Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE HealthCare

NeoCoil

NORAS MRI Products

Canon Medical Systems, USA

AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP

FUJIFILM Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

ScanMed, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a7l5yd

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