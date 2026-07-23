Robotics & Autonomous Transportation 2026 Now Available, Profiles Leading Research Groups, Robotics Companies, and eVTOL Developers

Dublin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotics & Autonomous Vehicles 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This robotics market analysis covers industrial robots, medical robots, service robots, and warehouse robotics applications. It also examines fixed-location robots, humanoid robots, and mobile robotic systems, providing broad coverage of the technologies being developed and deployed across commercial and institutional environments.

The autonomous transportation analysis addresses self-driving cars, robotaxis, urban air mobility, electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, and drones. These sectors are evaluated within the context of global research, commercialization, investment, installations, and evolving transportation requirements.

Robotics & Autonomous Transportation 2026 includes historical market data, current installation and spending information, and future projections. Its geographic scope encompasses worldwide research and commercial activity while also providing focused coverage of robotics and autonomous transportation developments in the United States.

The ebook profiles leading research groups, robotics companies, and eVTOL vehicle companies contributing to technological progress and market expansion. By combining industry profiles with market data and forecasts, the publication offers insight into the organizations, applications, and investment trends shaping the future of robotics and autonomous mobility.

The report is authored by Richard Miller, who is certified as a Robotics Engineer by the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. Miller brings professional consulting and teaching experience in robotics to the publication, supporting its analysis with extensive subject-matter knowledge and industry perspective.

Designed for business leaders, researchers, investors, manufacturers, technology developers, transportation professionals, and market analysts, Robotics & Autonomous Transportation 2026 provides a consolidated resource for evaluating current conditions and future opportunities. Its coverage connects established robotics markets with emerging autonomous transportation technologies, enabling readers to assess innovation across interconnected industries.

With robotics adoption expanding across manufacturing, healthcare, warehousing, services, and transportation, reliable market intelligence is increasingly important for strategic planning. RKMA's latest annual ebook supports informed decision-making through a comprehensive review of historical performance, present-day activity, leading industry participants, and future market potential.

Table of Contents

PART I: OVERVIEW



1 MARKET ASSESSMENT



1.1 Overview

1.2 Other Assessments







2 PUBLICALLY TRADED ROBOTICS COMPANIES



2.1 Ranking By Market Capitalization

2.2 Resources



PART II: ROBOTICS





3 AGRICULTURAL ROBOTICS



3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Assessment

3.3 Key Players

3.4 Research to Watch







4 CLEANING ROBOTICS



4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Assessment

4.3 Robot Vacuum Cleaners

4.4 Autonomous Floor Scrubbers

4.5 Pool Cleaning Robots

4.6 Robotic Lawn Mowers

4.7 Other Cleaning Applications

4.8 Resources







5 CONSTRUCTION ROBOTICS



5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Assessment

5.3 Key Players and Applications

5.4 Resources







6 DELIVERY ROBOTICS



6.1 Overview

6.2 Market Assessment

6.3 Key Players

6.4 Recent Developments

6.5 Survey of Customers

6.6 Resources







7 HUMANOIDS



7.1 Overview

7.2 Market Assessment

7.3 Key Players

7.4 Resources







8 INDUSTRIAL ROBOTICS



8.1 Overview

8.2 Market Assessment

8.3 Key Players

8.4 Market Reports

8.5 Resources







9 MEDICAL ROBOTICS



9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Assessment

9.3 Robotic Surgery

9.4 Laboratory Robots

9.4 Rehabilitation Robotics

9.6 Microrobots

9.7 Resources







10 RESTAURANT ROBOTICS



10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Assessment

10.3 Key Players

10.4 Robot Use at Quick Service Restaruants

10.5 Resources







11 WAREHOUSE ROBOTICS



11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Assessment

11.3 Amazon Robotics

11.4 Key Players

11.5 Resources



PART III: AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES



12 SELF-DRIVING CARS & ROBOTAXIS



12.1 Overview

12.2 Commercial Self-Driving Cars

12.3 Robotaxis

12.4 Resources







13 DRONE DELIVERY & SERVICES



13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Assessment

13.3 Drone Delivery Providers

13.4 Logistics Partners

13.5 Restaurant Meal Delivery

13.6 Resources







14 eVTOL AIRCRAFT



14.1 Overview

14.2 eVTOL Companies

14.3 Recent Developments

14.4 Market Outlook

14.5 Resources







15 AUTONOMOUS AIR CARGO AIRCRAFT



15.1 Overview

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Recent Developments

15.4 Resources







16 UNDERWATER ROBOTICS



16.1 Overview

16.2 Market Assessment

16.3 Ocean Exploration

16.4 Commercial Applications

16.5 Key Players

16.6 Resources





APPENDIX A - ACADEMIC - BACHELOR’S DEGREE IN ROBOTICS

APPENDIX B - ACADEMIC - RESEARCH PROGRAMS

APPENDIX C - ASSOCIATIONS

APPENDIX D - PERIODICALS

REFERENCES







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bsxjuk

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