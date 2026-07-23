Robotics & Autonomous Transportation 2026 Now Available, Profiles Leading Research Groups, Robotics Companies, and eVTOL Developers

Dublin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotics & Autonomous Vehicles 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This robotics market analysis covers industrial robots, medical robots, service robots, and warehouse robotics applications. It also examines fixed-location robots, humanoid robots, and mobile robotic systems, providing broad coverage of the technologies being developed and deployed across commercial and institutional environments.
The autonomous transportation analysis addresses self-driving cars, robotaxis, urban air mobility, electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, and drones. These sectors are evaluated within the context of global research, commercialization, investment, installations, and evolving transportation requirements.
Robotics & Autonomous Transportation 2026 includes historical market data, current installation and spending information, and future projections. Its geographic scope encompasses worldwide research and commercial activity while also providing focused coverage of robotics and autonomous transportation developments in the United States.
The ebook profiles leading research groups, robotics companies, and eVTOL vehicle companies contributing to technological progress and market expansion. By combining industry profiles with market data and forecasts, the publication offers insight into the organizations, applications, and investment trends shaping the future of robotics and autonomous mobility.
The report is authored by Richard Miller, who is certified as a Robotics Engineer by the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. Miller brings professional consulting and teaching experience in robotics to the publication, supporting its analysis with extensive subject-matter knowledge and industry perspective.
Designed for business leaders, researchers, investors, manufacturers, technology developers, transportation professionals, and market analysts, Robotics & Autonomous Transportation 2026 provides a consolidated resource for evaluating current conditions and future opportunities. Its coverage connects established robotics markets with emerging autonomous transportation technologies, enabling readers to assess innovation across interconnected industries.
With robotics adoption expanding across manufacturing, healthcare, warehousing, services, and transportation, reliable market intelligence is increasingly important for strategic planning. RKMA's latest annual ebook supports informed decision-making through a comprehensive review of historical performance, present-day activity, leading industry participants, and future market potential.
Table of Contents
PART I: OVERVIEW
1 MARKET ASSESSMENT
1.1 Overview
1.2 Other Assessments
2 PUBLICALLY TRADED ROBOTICS COMPANIES
2.1 Ranking By Market Capitalization
2.2 Resources
PART II: ROBOTICS
3 AGRICULTURAL ROBOTICS
3.1 Overview
3.2 Market Assessment
3.3 Key Players
3.4 Research to Watch
4 CLEANING ROBOTICS
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Assessment
4.3 Robot Vacuum Cleaners
4.4 Autonomous Floor Scrubbers
4.5 Pool Cleaning Robots
4.6 Robotic Lawn Mowers
4.7 Other Cleaning Applications
4.8 Resources
5 CONSTRUCTION ROBOTICS
5.1 Overview
5.2 Market Assessment
5.3 Key Players and Applications
5.4 Resources
6 DELIVERY ROBOTICS
6.1 Overview
6.2 Market Assessment
6.3 Key Players
6.4 Recent Developments
6.5 Survey of Customers
6.6 Resources
7 HUMANOIDS
7.1 Overview
7.2 Market Assessment
7.3 Key Players
7.4 Resources
8 INDUSTRIAL ROBOTICS
8.1 Overview
8.2 Market Assessment
8.3 Key Players
8.4 Market Reports
8.5 Resources
9 MEDICAL ROBOTICS
9.1 Overview
9.2 Market Assessment
9.3 Robotic Surgery
9.4 Laboratory Robots
9.4 Rehabilitation Robotics
9.6 Microrobots
9.7 Resources
10 RESTAURANT ROBOTICS
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Assessment
10.3 Key Players
10.4 Robot Use at Quick Service Restaruants
10.5 Resources
11 WAREHOUSE ROBOTICS
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Assessment
11.3 Amazon Robotics
11.4 Key Players
11.5 Resources
PART III: AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES
12 SELF-DRIVING CARS & ROBOTAXIS
12.1 Overview
12.2 Commercial Self-Driving Cars
12.3 Robotaxis
12.4 Resources
13 DRONE DELIVERY & SERVICES
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Assessment
13.3 Drone Delivery Providers
13.4 Logistics Partners
13.5 Restaurant Meal Delivery
13.6 Resources
14 eVTOL AIRCRAFT
14.1 Overview
14.2 eVTOL Companies
14.3 Recent Developments
14.4 Market Outlook
14.5 Resources
15 AUTONOMOUS AIR CARGO AIRCRAFT
15.1 Overview
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Recent Developments
15.4 Resources
16 UNDERWATER ROBOTICS
16.1 Overview
16.2 Market Assessment
16.3 Ocean Exploration
16.4 Commercial Applications
16.5 Key Players
16.6 Resources
APPENDIX A - ACADEMIC - BACHELOR’S DEGREE IN ROBOTICS
APPENDIX B - ACADEMIC - RESEARCH PROGRAMS
APPENDIX C - ASSOCIATIONS
APPENDIX D - PERIODICALS
REFERENCES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bsxjuk
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