The Gig Economy 2026 Published, Profiles Over 75 Market Leaders, Including Airbnb, eBay, and Uber

Dublin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Gig Economy 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gig economy lets individuals provide services, share resources, and sell goods toother individuals via online platforms. It has been ranked as one of the 10 mostimportant ideas that is changing the world. Pioneered by Airbnb, eBay, and Uber, among others, the gig economy now includes hundreds of companies in the U.S. andhas become a major business sector worldwide. The $570 billion gig economy has eight segments: accommodations, delivery services, freelance services, online marketplaces, peer-to-peer lending, professional services, resource sharing, and ride sharing. The Gig Economy 2026 provides an assessmentfor each of these segments. Over 75 market leaders within these segments areprofiled. Profiles are also provided for the publically traded corporations within the gigeconomy. Dating only to the 1990s, the gig economy is the newest among major businesssectors. Business opportunities abound. The Gig Economy 2026 guides theidentification, analysis, and development of these opportunities.





Key Topics Covered:



1 SUMMARY

1.1 Overview

1.2 Background

1.3 The Gig Marketplace

1.4 Segmentation



2 MARKET ASSESSMENT

2.1 The U.S. Gig Economy

2.2 The Global Gig Economy



3 PARTICIPATION

3.1 Overview

3.2 Side Hustles

3.3 Freelancing

3.4 Gig Work



4 SEGMENTATION

4.1 Overview

4.2 Accommodations

4.3 Delivery Services

4.4 Freelance Services

4.5 Online Marketplaces

4.6 Peer-to-Peer Lending

4.7 Resource Sharing

4.8 Ride-Sharing



5 PROFILES OF KEY PLAYERS

5.1 9flats.com

5.2 Airbnb

5.3 Amazon Flex

5.4 Amazon Marketplace

5.5 Amazon Mechanical Turk

5.6 Avvo

5.7 Bellhop

5.8 Bonanza

5.9 Care.com

5.10 Cargomatic

5.11 Crowdspring

5.12 DogVacay

5.13 Dolly

5.14 DoorDash

5.15 eBay

5.16 Etsy

5.17 Facebook Marketplace

5.18 Fancy Hands

5.19 Favor

5.20 Fiverr

5.21 Freelancer

5.22 Getaround

5.23 GigWalk

5.24 GoPuff

5.25 GreenPal

5.26 Grubhub

5.27 Gumroad

5.28 Guru

5.29 Handy

5.30 HelloTech

5.31 HomeExchange

5.32 inDrive

5.33 Instacart

5.34 LawnLove

5.35 LawnStarter

5.36 LegalZoom

5.37 LendingClub

5.38 Lugg

5.39 Lyft

5.40 Maker's Row

5.41 Mister B&B

5.42 Neighbor

5.43 Noirbnb

5.44 OneFineStay

5.45 Oppizi

5.46 Pager Health

5.47 Poplin

5.48 Porch

5.49 Poshmark

5.50 Premise

5.51 Prosper Marketplace

5.52 Qwick

5.53 Rent Like A Champion

5.54 Rentah

5.55 Roadie

5.56 Rocket Lawyer

5.57 Rover.com

5.58 Sharetown

5.59 Shipt

5.60 Sittercity.com

5.61 Soothe

5.62 SpotHero

5.63 Surveys On The Go

5.64 Talkspace

5.65 TaskRabbit

5.66 Tongal

5.67 TurningArt

5.68 Turo

5.69 Uber

5.70 Uber Eats

5.71 Udemy

5.72 Upstart

5.73 Upwork

5.74 UrbanSitter

5.75 VRBO

5.76 Wag!

5.77 Wonolo

5.78 YourMechanic

5.79 Zeel



6 PUBLICALLY TRADED CORPORATIONS

6.1 Overview

6.2 Ranking By Market Capitalization

6.3 Ranking By Revenue

6.4 Financial Performance



APPENDIX - ONLINE RESOURCES



REFERENCES





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