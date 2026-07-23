AD Mortgage: Winner of the 2026 Global Recognition Award™, Reinforcing Its Position as The Lender of Choice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AD Mortgage, a leading wholesale lender in the United States, announced it has been named a Winner of the 2026 Global Recognition Award™, an international honor recognizing organizations that demonstrate world-class achievement in leadership, innovation, service excellence, and organizational performance.

The award follows a rigorous multi-stage evaluation conducted by an independent panel of industry experts and recognizes AD Mortgage's continued investment in technology, operational excellence, and its broker-first approach. The recognition validates the same qualities that have fueled the company's rapid growth and earned the trust of mortgage professionals across the country.

“Being recognized with a Global Recognition Award is an incredible honor because it reflects the work we've done to build a company around our partners' success,” said Max Slyusarchuk, CEO of AD Mortgage. “Everything we invest in, whether it's technology, service, or new lending capabilities, is designed to help brokers close more loans, work more efficiently, and better serve their borrowers. This award is meaningful because it confirms that our commitment to innovation and operational excellence is making a real impact.”

Over the past year, AD Mortgage has continued expanding its technology platform and product offerings while strengthening the tools and resources available to its broker partners. Highlights include the acquisition of Mr. Cooper's Wholesale and Non-Delegated Correspondent Origination business, significantly expanding the company's agency and government lending capabilities, alongside the launch of the mortgage industry's first AI-driven Non-QM Automated Underwriting System, reducing underwriting timelines from days to minutes.

The company also continued expanding its AI-powered AIM Partner Portal ecosystem, introduced LEADer CRM, the first mortgage-specific CRM offered completely free to broker partners, and grew its broker network by more than 40% through continued investment in service, technology, and the ADvantage Loyalty Program.

The Global Recognition Award further reinforces AD Mortgage's long-standing commitment to helping brokers compete in an evolving mortgage market by combining innovative technology with responsive service and operational efficiency.

Key highlights include:

Winner of the 2026 Global Recognition Award™ for leadership, innovation, and service excellence

for leadership, innovation, and service excellence Launch of the industry's first AI-driven Non-QM Automated Underwriting System

Expansion of the AI-powered AIM Partner Portal and introduction of the free LEADer CRM

More than 40% growth in broker partners through continued investment in technology and service

through continued investment in technology and service Maintains a 4.8-star Google rating and recognition as a Top-5 Wholesale Lender by Mortgage Professional America





The recognition reflects AD Mortgage's continued mission to deliver innovative lending solutions, operational excellence, and technology that helps mortgage professionals grow their businesses while providing exceptional outcomes for borrowers.

For more information, please visit: www.admortgage.com.

About AD Mortgage



As a premier direct mortgage lender, AD Mortgage offers a full spectrum of Conventional, Government, and Non-QM loan products with 24-hour turnaround times and some of the most competitive rates in the industry. In addition to their AD Power Jumbo loan product, AD Mortgage offers programs for Prime borrowers, Foreign National borrowers, as well as borrowers with imperfect credit histories. Programs with no income verification are also offered for investment property loans.



The company offers free concierge services, bank statement reviews, marketing tools and resources, and more to support the brokers they serve. In 2025, AD Mortgage received several prestigious industry awards, including HousingWire Vanguard Award, PROGRESS in Lending’s Lending Luminary Award, National Mortgage Professional’s Legend of Lending Award, HousingWire Industry Titan Award. This year, the company was also featured in CBS, Bloomberg, and Inc., underscoring its growing influence and leadership in the mortgage industry.



AD Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID #958660. 899 W Cypress Creek Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For important disclosures and state licensing information:

https://admortgage.com/important-disclosures/

Contact Information:

Andy Restrepo

AD Mortgage, LLC

(645) 240-2300

Andy.Restrepo@admortgage.com