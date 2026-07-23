Learning Tree International Becomes ServiceNow Authorized Training Partner to Advance Enterprise Platform Adoption

HERNDON, Va., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Tree International, a global leader in workforce transformation, today announced its role as a ServiceNow Authorized Training Partner, expanding its ability to help organizations build the skills and adoption strategies needed to realize the greatest value from their ServiceNow investments.

The partnership brings authorized ServiceNow training into Learning Tree’s broader learning ecosystem, which includes more than 600 instructor-led courses and its AI Adoption Framework. The framework gives organizations a structured way to move from AI awareness to workforce readiness, adoption, and measurable impact—helping ensure platform investments are supported by the skills, behaviors, and change practices needed for long-term success. Together, these capabilities give customers a practical path to equip teams, support change, and improve platform outcomes.

Connecting ServiceNow Training to Workforce Transformation

Many organizations invest in powerful platforms but struggle to translate that investment into day-to-day adoption. Learning Tree helps address this challenge by combining technical training with workforce enablement, giving teams the knowledge, confidence, and practical support needed to put ServiceNow capabilities to work.

As AI becomes embedded in enterprise platforms and workflows, Learning Tree’s AI Adoption Framework helps organizations connect technical training with the broader readiness, role-based learning, and change enablement required to turn new capabilities into everyday business value.

“ServiceNow is helping organizations rethink how work gets done, and that message connects directly to what we are seeing across the workforce: transformation only succeeds when people have the skills, confidence, and support to adopt new ways of working,” said David Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Learning Tree International. “As a ServiceNow Authorized Training Partner, Learning Tree is helping organizations bridge the gap between technology investment and workforce readiness—so they can accelerate adoption, strengthen operational performance, and turn AI-enabled platforms into measurable business outcomes.”

An Integrated Enablement Model for ServiceNow Customers

Through this partnership, Learning Tree supports customers with:

Authorized ServiceNow training is designed to strengthen user proficiency and support successful platform adoption.

is designed to strengthen user proficiency and support successful platform adoption. Instructor-led workforce development aligned to practical workflows, business priorities, and role-based learning needs.

A broader enablement approach that connects platform knowledge with leadership, process, and AI readiness skills needed for sustainable change.

Expanding Reach Through a Global Learning Network

With more than 50 years of experience and a global delivery model, Learning Tree brings enterprise scale training to the ServiceNow ecosystem. Its reach helps organizations deliver consistent learning across regions while adapting enablement to the needs of platform teams, business users, and transformation leaders. Through its AI Adoption Framework, Learning Tree can help organizations apply a consistent adoption approach across regions, teams, and roles while tailoring learning pathways to the needs of ServiceNow platform users, business leaders, and transformation teams.

The relationship also creates a foundation for continued collaboration as customer demand grows for trusted, role-based ServiceNow learning and AI-enabled transformation support. By connecting authorized training to a broader adoption framework, Learning Tree helps customers move from platform implementation to sustained workforce adoption.

Learning Tree’s expanded partnership with ServiceNow reinforces its commitment to helping organizations pair technology investments with the skills, processes, change enablement, and AI adoption practices needed to drive sustained business value.

Supporting Measurable AI Adoption Results

By pairing authorized ServiceNow training with Learning Tree’s workforce transformation expertise and AI Adoption Framework, organizations can better prepare teams to:

Increase user proficiency and confidence

Improve workflow efficiency and service delivery

Build readiness for AI-enabled operations

Sustain long-term platform value through stronger internal capability





About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is a global leader in workforce development and technology training solutions. For more than 50 years, Learning Tree has helped organizations and professionals around the world develop the critical skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape. The company’s instructor-led and hybrid learning programs empower individuals and organizations to accelerate transformation, enhance performance, and achieve lasting results. Its AI Adoption Framework helps organizations build the readiness, role-based skills, and adoption practices needed to translate AI-enabled technology investments into measurable business outcomes.

Visit www.LearningTree.com to learn more.

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Learning Tree International

Email: press@learningtree.com

Website: www.LearningTree.com