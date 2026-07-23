KASKELA LAW ALERT: Does the Proposed $35.00 Per Share Buyout Price Shortchange Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) Investors? Current DSGR Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact Kaskela Law to Discuss Their Legal Rights and Options with Respect to the Buyout

PHILADELPHIA, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law is investigating the adequacy of the Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGR) (“DSG”) shareholder buyout proposal to determine whether DSG shareholders may be able to obtain a higher price for their shares.

Click here for additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/dsg/

BACKGROUND:

On July 16, 2026, DSG announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm LKCM Headwater Investments (“LKCM Headwater”) at a price of $35.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, DSG’s shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s public shareholders will not be able to realize any future financial or operational upside at the post-transaction company.

THE INVESTIGATION:

The investigation seeks to determine whether DSG investors will be receiving sufficient financial consideration for their shares, and whether the company’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to the $35.00 per share buyout price from LKCM Headwater.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR INVESTMENT

DSG shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at abell@kaskelalaw.com for additional information about their legal rights and options. Investors may also request additional information about this investigation and their options by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/dsg/

ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis (i.e., the firm’s clients are never responsible for any out-of-pocket costs for legal representation). Since 2020, the firm has helped to recover over $500 million for investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law, including the firm’s recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

KASKELA LAW LLC

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

(abell@kaskelalaw.com)

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 - 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

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