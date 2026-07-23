FASHION by Informa’s Las Vegas Marketplace Returns: Where Wholesale Buyers Meet Emerging Brands for Retail Innovation & Apparel Sourcing

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FASHION by Informa's Las Vegas Marketplace returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center August 10-12, 2026, bringing together the industry's most comprehensive platform for fashion commerce. The event provides exposure to the full spectrum of fashion commerce, from emerging designers and contemporary brands to large-scale manufacturing solutions and value-driven inventory. By uniting MAGIC, PROJECT, SOURCING, and OFFPRICE by Informa in a single destination, the event enables brands, retailers, manufacturers, and buyers to address their end-to-end needs across all fashion categories in one efficient visit.

Industry professionals attend the Las Vegas Marketplace to access thousands of exhibitors and streamline their sourcing, buying, and partnership development. Attendees gain critical market intelligence, identify new business opportunities across multiple categories and price points, and build relationships with partners who can support their growth objectives.





Product Diversity and Industry-Leading Brands

An extensive range of categories and collections designed to meet the evolving needs of today's fashion retailers will be on display. The marketplace attracts top attendees from over 60 countries, with the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Panama leading attendance.

MAGIC highlights women's trend, young contemporary, accessories, and footwear, with top exhibitors including Place Showroom, THML, Steve Madden, 7FAMK, and Free People. Growth areas include handbags, trend, contemporary active market, and footwear.

PROJECT features men's Y2K, sport, and streetwear collections, with leading brands such as Honor the Gift, Dickies, Mitchell & Ness, Scotch & Soda, and MARKET Studios. Key growth areas include Y2K, sport, contemporary apparel, and footwear.

SOURCING connects manufacturers, suppliers, and technology service providers from over 30 countries, including Türkiye, Egypt, Peru, Vietnam, China, and many more, offering buyers diverse global sourcing options. This year's event hosts exciting new activation areas dedicated to Outdoor, Sports & Lifestyle, expanding the show's scope to meet evolving industry demands. Top categories to be found on the show floor include footwear, apparel manufacturing, sustainability, fabric, trim & packaging, as well as accessories. The event also welcomes three new international pavilions showcasing Cotton USA, Uzbekistan, and Africa.

OFFPRICE delivers margin-building opportunities across women's, men's, and kids' products, featuring exhibitors like D&L Apparel and Nima Accessories, with growth in non-apparel, cash & carry, and licensed goods.





Innovative Experiences and Enhanced Networking

FASHION by Informa introduces several new features designed to elevate the marketplace experience:

Swag Spot: A reimagined take on the traditional swag bag, this interactive experience allows retailers to browse and select quality, on-trend products from a curated shop.

A reimagined take on the traditional swag bag, this interactive experience allows retailers to browse and select quality, on-trend products from a curated shop. Community Meetups: Intimate networking sessions hosted by industry thought leaders on the show floor, bringing together niche communities within the retail audience to discuss opportunities facing their businesses.

Intimate networking sessions hosted by industry thought leaders on the show floor, bringing together niche communities within the retail audience to discuss opportunities facing their businesses. Enhanced Nightlife: In collaboration with Tao Hospitality and Wynn Nightlife, the marketplace offers a full week of after-hours parties at premier venues including Omnia Night Club and Encore Beach Club.

In collaboration with Tao Hospitality and Wynn Nightlife, the marketplace offers a full week of after-hours parties at premier venues including Omnia Night Club and Encore Beach Club. Paid Education Workshop Series: A new two-day series on August 10 and 11. Day one will be focused on fashion technology and powered by Fashionology. Day two will feature sessions on trends, social media, marketing, and branding with key partners like TikTok Shop, Future Snoops, and Camille Moore.

In addition, the Business Solutions Center will be returning to Las Vegas to showcase different technologies and solutions along with live demonstrations and education throughout the day. This section will feature companies including Lightspeed, TikTok Shop, Pantone, Basic3PL, Tryverse, Third Eye Insights, Praella, Togzy.ai, Future Snoops, ShipSigma, Retail Smart Guys, and more.

“This August, we're bringing together thousands of brands across MAGIC, PROJECT, SOURCING, and OFFPRICE at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Buyers will find everything from contemporary apparel and accessories to manufacturing solutions and value-driven product, all in one destination. It's designed to maximize efficiency and help our community make the connections that matter most for their businesses,” says Emilie Lewis, VP of Events, FASHION by Informa.





Retail Participation

Confirmed retailers set to attend include Apricot Lane Boutique, ASOS, Buckle, Dillard's, Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, Zumiez, Stately, Hibbett, LL Bean, Express, Speedo, Vans, Windsor, Factory Connection, Burlington, Dunham Sports, Bealls, Ross Stores, and TJX. These leading retail buyers will explore the latest collections and identify emerging trends to bring fresh merchandise to their stores.

From established department store chains to specialty boutiques and value retailers, this diverse group represents a powerful cross-section of the retail landscape, all seeking to curate compelling assortments that resonate with today's consumers. The event provides an invaluable platform, through multiple retailer programs such as Brand Curation, for retailers to evaluate new partnerships and participate in strategic matchmaking initiatives that connect them to brands through intentionally curated, one-on-one business meetings.





Education and Key Partnerships

FASHION by Informa features a robust education program designed to equip attendees with actionable insights and strategies. Sessions across MAGIC, PROJECT, and SOURCING address critical industry topics, providing attendees with the knowledge needed to navigate today's dynamic fashion landscape and drive business success.

Education topics throughout the three-day marketplace include Building a Retail Business That Lasts, AI-Ready Fashion: Powering Design, Discovery, and Sales in the New Search Era, Licensing 101, Creating In-Store Experiences That Drive Traffic & Revenue, and many more.

A collaboration with The Boutique Hub further enhances MAGIC’s value by combining access to leading fashion brands with proven boutique success strategies. Fashionology will also host a "Fashion Tech Summit Day" on August 10. Additionally, SOURCING by Informa welcomes HGI, Hertzman Global, as a new education partner this season.

Through MAGIC, PROJECT, SOURCING, and OFFPRICE by Informa, the Las Vegas marketplace creates platforms for commerce, innovation, and community that drive the fashion industry forward.

For more information about the Las Vegas Marketplace or to register, visit www.fashionbyinforma.com.

About MAGIC by Informa

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with intentional selection to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit: www.magicfashionevents.com.

About PROJECT by Informa

Representing what's both new and upcoming in men's contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories, PROJECT is where domestic and international buyers convene to be inspired by higher-end brands, find products from relevant mid-market labels, and connect with likeminded industry thought leaders and fashion insiders. Through a fusion of community, education, media, and experiences, PROJECT propels the next season's top trends, generates global awareness, and ultimately drives commerce. For more information, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com.

About SOURCING by Informa

SOURCING gives fashion businesses, brands and sourcing professionals the opportunity to connect and collaborate with a community of global manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers. With a strong presence among international exhibitors and attendees and deep domestic connections, SOURCING is a global community. With a forward-thinking approach and commitment to the evolution of the global apparel supply chain, SOURCING by Informa consistently provides access to emerging fashion technology, solutions, sustainable resources, educational content, networking, and extended visibility into the industry's most critical global issues. For more information, please visit: www.sourcingatmagic.com

About OFFPRICE by Informa

OFFPRICE is the global B2B off-price marketplace where retailers can find in-season, on-trend, brand name, and value and off-price merchandise for retail stores, e-commerce sites, or resale businesses. Showcasing thousands of quality products at 20-80% off wholesale cost, OFFPRICE plays host to a vast number of categories, including apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and children. For more information, please visit: www.offpriceshow.com

Media Contact

Fashion by Informa PR

Press@fashionbyinforma.com

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