OPKO Health to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on July 27, 2026

MIAMI, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (OPKO) (NASDAQ: OPK), a fully-integrated healthcare company focused on delivering next-generation solutions for serious diseases across established global markets, today announced that it will report operating and financial results for the second-quarter 2026 on Monday, July 27, 2026. OPKO’s senior management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to provide a business update, discuss results and financial guidance.

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFORMATION

OPKO encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using this link. Participants who pre-register will receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those unable to pre-register may participate by dialing 833-630-0584 (U.S.) or 412-317-1815 (International). A webcast of the call can also be accessed through OPKO’s Investor Relations here.

A telephone replay will be available until August 3, 2026, by dialing 855-669-9658 (U.S.) or 412-317-0088 (International) and providing the passcode 6858214. A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the live conference call through OPKO’s Investor Relations here.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Contacts:

Alliance Advisors IR

Vivian Cervantes, 973-873-7724

vcervantes@allianceadvisors.com