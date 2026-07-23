Court-Ordered Auction Offers Rare Opportunity to Acquire Turnkey Restaurant & Banquet Property with Existing On-Premises Liquor License

HAWTHORNE, N.J., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auction Advisors will conduct a court-ordered auction of a prominent restaurant and banquet property located at 160 Lincoln Avenue in Hawthorne on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

This offering presents an exceptionally rare opportunity to acquire an established hospitality property together with a New Jersey Plenary Retail Consumption Liquor License already associated with the premises—a combination that is increasingly difficult to find in New Jersey. Offered in a single transaction, the sale provides purchasers with the opportunity to acquire the real estate, liquor license, and restaurant assets in one acquisition, significantly reducing the time, expense and uncertainty typically involved in developing a comparable hospitality venue.

“Opportunities like this rarely come to market,” said Oren Klein of Auction Advisors. “New Jersey liquor licenses are limited in number, highly valuable, and often among the most difficult and expensive components of opening a restaurant or event venue. Because this license has historically operated at the property, a buyer has a significant head start compared to acquiring a vacant building and attempting to obtain or relocate a license. Combined with the existing restaurant improvements, banquet facilities and extensive parking, this property is uniquely positioned for a wide range of hospitality uses, subject to required state and local approvals.”

The two-story masonry commercial building contains approximately 9,000± square feet and is supported by 54 parking spaces — an uncommon amenity for a hospitality property in Northern New Jersey.

The offering includes:

Commercial real estate at 160 Lincoln Avenue, Hawthorne

Approximately 9,000± square feet

54 parking spaces

Restaurant furniture, fixtures and equipment

Commercial kitchen equipment

New Jersey Plenary Retail Consumption Liquor License No. 1604-33-009-007





Whether reopening as a restaurant, catering hall, banquet facility or entertainment venue—or repositioning the property for another permitted commercial use—buyers will benefit from acquiring a property that already possesses many of the key elements that are often the most difficult, time-consuming and costly to assemble.

Qualifying bids are due August 17, 2026. A 2% broker cooperation fee is being offered, subject to timely completion and submission of the required broker registration form.

Property inspections are available by appointment. Complete bidding procedures, the proposed Purchase and Sale Agreement, auction terms, broker registration materials and additional property information are available at www.AuctionAdvisors.com/lincoln.

The auction is being conducted in connection with In re Docket No. PAS-C-59-23, Superior Court of New Jersey, Chancery Division, Passaic County, General Equity.

For additional information please visit https://auctionadvisors.com/lincoln, or contact:

Oren Klein

Managing Partner

973-753-1313 ext. 703

oklein@auctionadvisors.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9184212-00c7-4f1e-adbd-3072848ed5f4