Atos achieves CMMC 2.0 Level 2 certification, strengthening readiness for mission-critical and complex defense programs

Irving, Texas, USA – July 23, 2026 – Atos IT Solutions and Services Inc. has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 Level 2 for its North America Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Security Operations Center (SOC) supporting its defense-sector MDR clients, validating its ability to protect sensitive information and operate in accordance with the cybersecurity requirements established by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

The certification was achieved following an independent assessment by a Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO1), in which the team secured a perfect score of 110/110 (the full set of security requirements specified under NIST SP 800-171), demonstrating a high level of operational maturity, governance, and disciplined execution across security processes and controls.

Developed by the U.S. Department of Defense, the CMMC framework is designed to strengthen cybersecurity across the Defense Industrial Base and safeguard Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). The certification requires organizations to demonstrate that cybersecurity controls are not only implemented, but also consistently applied and effective in operational environments.

Strengthening readiness for mission-critical and complex defense programs

Third party CMMC Level 2 certification becomes a mandatory requirement for applicable DoD contracts involving Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) beginning with Phase 2 of the CMMC rollout in November 2026. By achieving certification ahead of that deadline, Atos positions itself to compete for larger, more security-sensitive programs while reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for organizations operating mission-critical and complex defense environments.

Michael Grunberg, head of Atos in North America, said: “Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification reflects the operational discipline, security culture, and commitment to trust that our customers expect from Atos. As organizations face increasingly sophisticated threats and evolving compliance requirements, this certification further strengthens our ability to support mission-critical operations that demand resilience, security, and regulatory confidence.”

This milestone builds on Atos' broader commitment to digital trust, cybersecurity excellence, and helping customers confidently manage risk in an era defined by accelerating technological change, expanding attack surfaces, and growing regulatory expectations.

By combining deep cybersecurity expertise, operational rigor, and a strong culture of compliance, Atos continues to help organizations strengthen resilience, protect critical assets, and maintain confidence in their most sensitive digital environments.

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Atos Group’s cybersecurity services and products

As a global cybersecurity leader with more than 6,500 experts and 205 cybersecurity patents, Atos Group helps organizations navigate the evolving threat landscape with end-to-end, AI-powered security, enabling their pursuit of digital sovereignty and trust.

Cybersecurity services, delivered under the Atos brand, offer an integrated blend of strategic consulting, solution integration and continuous managed security services – spanning the entire security lifecycle. With a global network of 17 security operations centers (SOCs) processing more than 31 billion security events per day and serving over 2,000 trusted customers, Atos cybersecurity services deliver a proactive, globally informed approach to securing operations. Its teams operate with deep industry expertise across all sectors, ensuring robust data protection, regulatory compliance, and business continuity worldwide.

Cybersecurity products delivered under the Eviden brand consist of a sovereign portfolio built on three complementary areas of expertise: data encryption, identity and access management, and digital identity. Developed and manufactured in Europe, Eviden cybersecurity products comply with the highest European certification standards to safeguard sensitive data, secure digital access and protect the identities across users, systems, and connected devices.

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About Atos

Atos is the Atos Group brand dedicated to AI-powered, secure, end-to-end digital services. Atos designs, develops, and operates critical digital environments that drive performance, resilience and sovereignty, helping public and private organizations worldwide retain control over their data and infrastructures, while meeting regulatory requirements.

With more than 54,000 employees serving over 4,500 clients across 54 countries, Atos helps modernize core IT systems, accelerate cloud and data transformation, strengthen cybersecurity, and deliver secure digital workplace environments to support its clients, its employees and society. Atos also provides consulting and advisory services through its Atos Amplify brand.

A trusted partner in operating complex and mission-critical environments, Atos supports organizations across highly regulated and sovereign contexts.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Leonard Herbeck | leonard.herbeck@atos.net







1 Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization - an organization authorized by the Cyber-AB to conduct official CMMC Level 2 certification assessments on behalf of the Department of Defense.





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