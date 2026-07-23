Bectran Partners with Avalara to Automate Tax Compliance

CHICAGO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bectran Inc., a leader in trade credit, collections, and accounts receivable management, today announced a partnership with Avalara, a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. The partnership, combined with Bectran's AI-powered tools, helps finance teams reduce complexity across tax management and accounts receivable workflows and improve the speed and accuracy of financial decision-making.

As part of this collaboration, Bectran is now part of Avalara's "Certified for AvaTax" program, which recognizes integrations that meet high standards for performance, reliability, and customer experience. Bectran customers can now leverage Avalara ECM (Exemption Certificate Management) to streamline the collection, storage, and management of tax documents from vendors and buyers. Centralizing exemption certificates and tax document management helps businesses reduce compliance risk, improve accuracy, and maintain audit readiness.

Enhanced Tax Compliance with Automated Certificate Management

Managing tax exemption certificates is an intricate and time-intensive responsibility for credit teams. The Avalara integration enables Bectran users to create, validate, and store exemption certificates directly within their existing workflows, leveraging Bectran’s document vault for secure, centralized storage and controlled access to accurate, up-to-date documentation.

Businesses can sync tax certificate data with Avalara either automatically or via manual verification, providing organizations with flexibility and control over data management. Certificates are validated in real time, with expired or outdated documents systematically archived to support ongoing compliance. By eliminating the need for external tax compliance tools, Bectran provides a unified platform for managing both financial risk and regulatory obligations.

With this enhancement, Bectran continues to expand its suite of automation tools — enabling finance teams to shift focus from manual compliance tasks to higher-value strategic initiatives. This partnership marks another step in Bectran's commitment to modernizing financial operations, helping businesses adapt to evolving compliance demands with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence.

A Shared Commitment to Simplicity and Compliance

"Tax certificate management is one of the most manual, error-prone parts of the credit workflow," said Ali Kidwai, Senior Director of Product and Engineering at Bectran. "Through our integration with Avalara, credit teams can now validate, store, and manage exemption certificates without ever leaving the platform, keeping them compliant and audit-ready without the busywork."

Together, Bectran and Avalara are making compliance a seamless, connected part of the financial workflow—removing inefficiencies so it becomes a natural extension of everyday operations.

"Bectran's trade credit management platform helps reduce complexity across financial workflows, and we're proud to bring our tax compliance capabilities to their customers," said Meg Higgins, Senior Vice President of Global Partners at Avalara. "Together, we're making compliance a seamless part of everyday operations for the businesses we serve."

Through this collaboration, Bectran customers gain a deeper integration with Avalara — simplifying tax compliance workflows from certificate management to audit readiness.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic tax and compliance leader. For more than two decades, Avalara has developed one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, supporting over 200,000 direct and indirect customers across more than 75 countries. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance processes with greater precision, from tax calculation and filing to e-invoicing and exemption management.

About Bectran

Bectran is a SaaS platform for finance teams that automates credit, collections, and accounts receivable management. Trusted by organizations from SMEs to Fortune 100 companies, Bectran centralizes order-to-cash data to improve risk visibility, streamline workflows, and support better decision-making.

With built-in tools for automation, secure document management, and compliance, Bectran helps teams reduce manual effort and maintain control over financial data. Visit Bectran.com to learn more.