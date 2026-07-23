GDUSA Awards Select Company Folders, Inc. Among Top 10%

PONTIAC, Michigan, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphic Design USA’s 63rd annual American Inhouse Design Awards recognized Company Folders, Inc. in the “Brochures + Collateral” category. The 2026 competition received more than 4,000 entries, with approximately the top 10% selected for recognition. Honorees included corporations, nonprofits, educational institutions, government agencies, and other brands. Competition results are available on the official GDUSA competition page.

Company Folders’ GDUSA-recognized presentation folder, created by in-house designers Anatoliy Zernov and Viktor Yevtushenko.

The recognized entry was created by Company Folders’ in-house design team: Anatoliy Zernov, Lead Designer, and Viktor Yevtushenko, Designer. The folder serves as the centerpiece of the company’s sample packet, organizing a coating swatch book, imprint methods guide, paper samples, custom folder guide, and sample packet guide.

A central brand band anchors the restrained design, while the background incorporates the names of Company Folders clients. Selected names are emphasized with spot UV coating. Company Folders, Inc. has produced more than 40 million presentation folders for over 15,000 organizations.

Featuring vertical and horizontal pockets, the GDUSA-awarded folder uses PMS printing, 14pt C2S stock, soft-touch lamination, and spot UV coating. Its back cover lists the production specifications so recipients can understand how a similar folder could be produced. The finished piece functions both as packaging for the sample materials and as a demonstration of the company’s print and design capabilities.

Additional photographs and specifications for the piece are available in the folder's product gallery. The company’s product galleries present photographs and production details from completed client projects, providing examples that allow viewers to assess the finished work firsthand.

About the GDUSA Evaluation Process

Panels of creative professionals evaluate completed design projects for strategic problem-solving, innovation, craft, impact, and effective communication. In-house work is also considered in relation to a team’s knowledge of its organization, brand, products, and objectives, as well as its ability to reduce a message to its essential meaning and inspire other internal creative teams.

About Company Folders, Inc.

Company Folders (www.companyfolders.com) is a Pontiac, Michigan-based online printing company founded in 2003 by Vladimir Gendelman. It specializes in branded pocket folders, ring binders, report covers, envelopes, and related corporate stationery. Drawing on experience producing custom presentation folders for more than 15,000 customers, the company offers free design consultations to help clients develop print-ready artwork from initial concept through production.

The GDUSA-recognized presentation folder design shown alongside its layout.

Press Inquiries

Company Folders, Inc.

https://www.companyfolders.com/

info [at] companyfolders.com

22 West Huron Street, Suite 203

Pontiac, Michigan 48342