American-Made Skincare Brand Nature's Envy Launches Redesigned Online Store, Focusing On Its California Manufacturing and Natural Roots

Rolling Hills Estates, CA, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature's Envy, the plant-based skincare and haircare brand made in California by family-owned AOG Naturals Inc., today launched a redesigned online store at natures-envy.com, giving shoppers a new direct-to-consumer home for its American-made, certified organic personal care line.

Nature's Envy makes plant-based shampoo, conditioner, and body wash in California.

The new shopping experience puts the brand's California manufacturing front and center. Every Nature's Envy shampoo, conditioner, and body wash is formulated and produced in the United States, and the redesigned site makes the company's American-made credentials, ingredient sourcing, and organic certification easy to find on every product page.

Nature's Envy built its reputation on clean, plant-based formulations. Its products are certified natural and free of parabens, sulfates, and synthetic dyes, reflecting a founding belief that effective personal care can come from simple, naturally derived ingredients. The brand was founded by organic chemist Dr. Dennis Sepp, whose background in organic chemistry shaped its early formulations and its commitment to transparent, plant-based ingredient lists.

The relaunch arrives as more shoppers, both in the United States and among international buyers, look for authentic, US made, high quality products. By bringing its product range, ingredient details, and manufacturing story into a single storefront, Nature's Envy aims to give retail partners and consumers a clear, consistent reference point for it's high quality and origin.



"Customers increasingly want to know exactly where their personal care products are made and what goes into them," said Peter Zhang, VP of Operations for Nature's Envy. "The new store is built to answer those questions up front. Everything the brand sells is made in California, certified natural, and formulated to a standard the family has stood behind for years."

The redesigned site organizes the full Nature's Envy catalog by hair and body care category, with detailed ingredient information and the brand's made-in-California and certified-organic markers displayed throughout. Shoppers can browse the complete line and learn more about the company's history and formulation approach at natures-envy.com.

Nature's Envy plans to expand the storefront over the coming months with additional founder and formulation content, reinforcing its long-standing position as a family-run, American-made personal care company.

Nature's Envy makes plant-based shampoo, conditioner, and body wash in California.

About Nature's Envy

Nature's Envy is a family-owned personal care brand that makes plant-based shampoo, conditioner, and body wash in California. Produced by AOG Naturals Inc. and founded by organic chemist Dr. Dennis Sepp, the brand's products are certified organic and free of parabens, sulfates, and synthetic dyes.

Press Inquiries

Peter Zhang

peter@natures-envy.com

https://natures-envy.com