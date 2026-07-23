A Unified Voice for Men's Health: AUA Celebrates Senate Introduction of the State of Men's Health Act and Launch of the Men's Health Policy Alliance

BALTIMORE, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA), a leading advocate for men's health, today welcomed the introduction of the Senate companion to the State of Men's Health Act, a landmark bill that would establish a federal Office of Men's Health and address persistent gaps in men's health outcomes across the United States. The Senate bill, led by Senators Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) and Roger Marshall, MD (R-KS), builds on years of advocacy by the AUA and its partners to elevate men's health as a national policy priority and advance a more coordinated federal approach to improving health outcomes for men.

The Senate companion to the State of Men's Health Act mirrors H.R. 7602, introduced in the House earlier this year, and builds on growing bipartisan support for a more coordinated national approach to men's health. The AUA worked closely with both Senate offices to help shape the legislation and has long advocated for the creation of a federal Office of Men's Health. Together, Senators Gallego and Marshall bring the perspectives of a Marine combat veteran and a practicing physician, reflecting the bipartisan support men's health has earned in both chambers of Congress.

In support of Congressional efforts to pass the State of Men’s Health Act, the AUA also announced the launch of the Men's Health Policy Alliance. The coalition, led and facilitated by the AUA, brings together national health and men's health organizations united behind the State of Men's Health Act to speak with one voice for policy grounded in measurable health outcomes. Its members are focused on results rather than ideology, and share a common commitment to earlier detection, better prevention, and stronger data.

Members of the Alliance include the American Urological Association, Men's Health Network, ZERO Prostate Cancer, the American Institute for Boys and Men, and the Sexual Medicine Society of North America (SMSNA).

“For years, the AUA has advocated for a coordinated national approach to men's health, and today's Senate introduction is an important milestone in that effort,” said Dr. Mark Edney, Chair of the AUA's Public Policy Council. “Senator Marshall brings a physician's understanding of what patients face, and Senator Gallego brings the perspective of a veteran who knows the cost of untreated illness. With champions in both chambers and a growing coalition behind this bill, the case for a dedicated Office of Men's Health has never been stronger. The AUA is proud to stand with them, and with our partners in the Men's Health Policy Alliance, until this becomes law.”

The bill arrives at a critical moment. On average, men in the United States live nearly six years less than women, and they carry higher rates of chronic disease, earlier onset of illness, and lower use of preventive care. Men also die by suicide at far higher rates. These outcomes carry a heavy human and economic cost, estimated at more than $142 billion each year in premature death and disability among men. For urologists, these disparities are reflected in conditions such as prostate cancer, bladder cancer, erectile dysfunction, male infertility and other diseases that often serve as early indicators of broader health risks.

“Men are facing a growing health crisis and dying earlier from preventable conditions like cancer, heart disease, and mental health struggles. Instead of letting men continue to struggle alone in silence, this bill would establish an Office of Men’s Health to promote preventive care and life-saving research,” said Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ). “When we invest in men’s health, we build stronger families and stronger communities.”

The State of Men's Health Act directs the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to establish an Office of Men's Health. The office would coordinate and strengthen federal programs already in place, support public awareness, education, and screening, and apply data-driven strategies to conditions such as prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, diabetes, high cholesterol, and mental health. It would also maintain a central resource of research, best practices, and clinical guidance for men's health priorities.

Importantly, the bill creates no new entitlement and requires no new spending. It directs HHS to stand up the office using funds Congress has already provided, and it includes clear guardrails so that no resources are taken from the Office on Women's Health or other women's health programs. The approach follows a proven federal model. The Office on Women's Health has coordinated cross-agency public health work since 1991.

The introduction of the Senate bill, together with the launch of the Men's Health Policy Alliance, marks a turning point for men's health in America. For fathers, sons, brothers, partners, and families, it points toward earlier detection, better prevention, and longer, healthier lives. The AUA looks forward to working with the bill's sponsors, the Alliance, clinicians, and community leaders to advance the legislation and see it signed into law.

Click to learn more about the AUA’s advocacy efforts: https://www.auanet.org/advocacy

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a premier professional association for the advancement of urologic care, with more than 25,000 members worldwide. Its mission is to promote the highest standards of urologic care through education, research, and the shaping of health policy.

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