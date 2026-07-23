Serotonin Centers Expands into Greater San Diego with New Del Mar Location

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serotonin Centers, a national leader in science-backed longevity, hormone optimization, and medical wellness, today announced the opening of its newest location in Del Mar, marking the brand’s entry into the greater San Diego market.

Located within one of Southern California’s most active and wellness-focused regions, the new center will serve consumers throughout Del Mar, La Jolla, Solana Beach, Carmel Valley, Rancho Santa Fe, Encinitas, and surrounding communities seeking physician-led solutions for longevity, performance, recovery, and healthy aging.

The opening comes as demand continues to accelerate nationwide for medically guided wellness services. Consumers are increasingly seeking proactive approaches to health through hormone replacement therapy (HRT), medical weight loss programs, peptide therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), red light therapy, and advanced diagnostics designed to improve both healthspan and quality of life.

“San Diego is one of the most health-conscious and performance-driven markets in the country, making it a natural fit for Serotonin Centers,” said Eric Casaburi, Founder and CEO of Serotonin Centers. “Consumers here are already investing in fitness, nutrition, recovery, and preventative health. We’re seeing growing demand for medically guided solutions that help people optimize how they feel, perform, and age, and we’re excited to bring that model to the region.”

Serotonin Centers delivers a concierge, physician-led approach that begins with comprehensive diagnostics and laboratory testing. Each member receives a personalized care plan designed to address their unique goals through a combination of hormone optimization, medically supervised weight loss, peptide therapy, IV therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red light therapy, body transformation services, and advanced medical aesthetics.

Unlike traditional med spas or wellness providers focused on individual treatments, Serotonin Centers integrates medical oversight, diagnostics, and multiple therapeutic modalities into a comprehensive longevity platform designed to improve measurable outcomes over time.

The Del Mar location is owned and operated by Anazosis, LLC, whose leadership team selected the San Diego market because of its strong alignment with the company’s vision for proactive health optimization and long-term wellness.

“What attracted us to the San Diego market is the community’s commitment to living well and staying active at every stage of life,” said a representative of Anazosis, LLC. “People here are looking for more than isolated treatments. They want a comprehensive, physician-led approach that combines diagnostics, hormone optimization, recovery, aesthetics, and longevity under one roof.”

The Del Mar location represents Anazosis, LLC’s first Serotonin Centers location and reflects growing franchise interest in the rapidly expanding longevity and wellness category.

San Diego has emerged as one of the nation’s leading markets for health, fitness, recovery, and preventative wellness. From endurance athletes and active professionals to consumers focused on healthy aging, the region’s emphasis on performance and quality of life aligns closely with Serotonin Centers’ integrated approach to longevity medicine.

“Across the country, we’re seeing consumers take a much more proactive role in their health,” Casaburi added. “They’re looking for trusted medical professionals, personalized data, and comprehensive strategies that help them live better today while investing in their future health. That’s exactly what Serotonin Centers was built to deliver.”

The opening is part of Serotonin Centers’ continued national expansion strategy, bringing physician-led longevity services to high-growth markets where consumers are increasingly prioritizing preventative health, performance optimization, and quality of life.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.serotonincenters.com.

About Serotonin Centers

Aptly named after the hormone that stabilizes feelings of well-being and happiness, Serotonin Centers provides a roadmap for optimizing healthspan and longevity. The national longevity and medical aesthetics franchise integrates licensed medical providers, advanced diagnostics, and personalized treatment plans within a concierge care model.

Serotonin Centers specializes in hormone optimization, medical weight management, peptide therapy, IV therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red light therapy, aesthetics, and cutting-edge longevity services designed to help members look, feel, and perform at their best.

Learn more at www.serotonincenters.com or explore franchise opportunities at www.serotonincenters.com/franchising.

Contact:

pr@serotonincenters.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cc795ed-5077-4ebb-a776-29fe3dc4b975