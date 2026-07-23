Amera Partners with Integrated Payor Solutions (IPS) to Power Stop-Loss Reporting

New York, NY, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amera, a tech platform that provides TPAs with modern clearinghouse and stop-loss reporting solutions, announced a partnership with Integrated Payor Solutions (IPS) through which Amera will power stop-loss reporting for IPS customers. The integration is currently rolling out across IPS's customer base.

Under the partnership, Amera's platform connects directly into IPS to collect paid claims data, enrollment, Rx, and reinsurance policies, to generate daily and monthly reporting packages for TPAs. Amera's secure data ingestion, transformation, and integration will give IPS's customers faster, more accurate agg, spec, and trigger reporting, reducing the manual work traditionally required to prepare and reconcile this data.

The partnership is part of IPS's broader strategy to build the most comprehensive, technology-native adjudication platform in the industry. One that combines core claims adjudication with best-in-class, purpose-built data infrastructure rather than legacy, manual processes.

"Stop-loss reporting has historically been one of the more manual, error-prone parts of the claims process," said Deep Kapur, CEO of Amera. "By embedding Amera directly into IPS's platform, we're able to provide their customers with reliable reporting without the back-and-forth of chasing down PDFs and reconciling run-ins by hand."

"Our goal is to give customers the most complete, technology-forward adjudication platform on the market," said Shawn Evans, CEO of IPS. "Partnering with Amera lets us offer best-in-class stop-loss reporting natively, without asking our customers to stitch together separate solutions."

The rollout is underway, with IPS customers gaining access to Amera-powered stop-loss reporting on a phased basis.

About Amera: Amera is a modern clearinghouse and data integrations platform that drastically reduces administrative overhead for plan administrators. TPAs use Amera to run their mailroom (paper to EDI), support real-time eligibility checks, route and reprice claims, and automate stop-loss reporting. For more information, please visit https://www.amerahealthsolutions.com/.

About IPS: Integrated Payor Solutions (IPS) is a cloud-based claims administration and transparency compliance platform for complex health plans. IPS centralizes claims processing, automation, and compliance into a single SaaS environment, designed to replace fragmented legacy systems with secure, configurable infrastructure. For more information, please visit https://integratedpayorsolutions.com/.

Press Inquiries

Louise Tanski

louise [at] amerahealthsolutions.com

https://www.amerahealthsolutions.com/