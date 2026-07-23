Royale Energy Announces Progress Toward Returning to Current SEC Reporting Status

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royale Energy, Inc. (OTC Expert Market: ROYL) today announced significant progress toward becoming current in its SEC reporting obligations following the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

The Company’s common stock was recently moved from the OTCQB Market to the OTC Expert Market as a result of being delinquent in the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Royale filed its 2025 Form 10-K with the SEC on July 13, 2026, and is working closely with its independent registered public accounting firm, BDO USA, P.C., to complete its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company currently anticipates filing the Form 10-Q within the next 30 days and remains committed to returning to a current SEC reporting status as promptly as practicable.

"Completing our SEC filings remains management's highest corporate priority," said Jonathan Gregory, Executive Chairman of Royale Energy. "The filing of our 2025 Form 10-K represents an important milestone, and we continue to work closely with BDO USA, P.C. to complete our March 31, 2026 Form 10-Q. We appreciate the patience and continued support of our shareholders as we complete this process."

Mr. Gregory continued, "While our transition to the OTC Expert Market resulted solely from the timing of our SEC filings, it does not reflect the quality of Royale's assets, operations, or long-term strategy. Our management team remains focused on strengthening the Company's financial position, enhancing shareholder value, and executing the strategic initiatives necessary to position Royale for long-term growth."

Upon becoming current in its SEC reporting obligations, the Company intends to pursue requalification for the OTCQB Market, subject to satisfying all applicable OTC Markets eligibility requirements.

As Royale completes the process of becoming current in its SEC reporting, management looks forward to providing shareholders with additional updates regarding the Company's operational performance, strategic initiatives, and plans for creating long-term shareholder value.

About Royale Energy, Inc.

Royale Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in California and Texas. The Company is committed to disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence, and creating long-term value for its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the timing of future SEC filings, the Company's return to current reporting status, its ability to requalify for the OTCQB Market, and its strategic objectives and future business plans. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Royale Energy, Inc.

(800) 447-8505

ir@royl.com