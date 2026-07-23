Hot Tubs of Tennessee Surpasses $60,000 in Support of Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation's Mission to Serve Combat-Wounded Veterans

Apollo Beach, FL, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation (WWIA) is proud to recognize and thank Hot Tubs of Tennessee for another extraordinary year of generosity and unwavering commitment to America's combat-wounded Purple Heart Veterans. During its annual WWIA Fundraiser held throughout the month of May, Hot Tubs of Tennessee generously donated $10,000 in support of WWIA's mission, bringing the company's cumulative contributions to more than $60,000 since first partnering with the Foundation in 2016.

Steve Ruscigno, CEO of Hot Tubs of Tennessee, proudly presents WWIA Associates Mike and Debi Davenport with their recent fundraising donation check.

A recipient of WWIA's prestigious Purple Heart Patron Award, Hot Tubs of Tennessee has become one of the Foundation's most valued long-term partners. Their continued support reflects a steadfast commitment to honoring the sacrifices of America's combat-wounded Veterans while helping provide life-changing opportunities for healing, connection, and renewed purpose through therapeutic and adaptive outdoor sporting opportunities.

Combat-wounded Veterans often return home carrying wounds that extend far beyond the visible. The lasting effects of combat can impact every aspect of life—from physical and emotional well-being to careers, relationships, and a renewed sense of purpose. Through an extraordinary network of Hosts, volunteers, donors, and supporters across North America, WWIA reminds Purple Heart recipients that their service is remembered, their sacrifices are honored, and their futures remain filled with possibility.

While hunting and fishing are an exciting part of each adventure, the true impact of every WWIA event is found in the bonds formed around campfires, in boats, and in hunting camps. Heroes reconnect with fellow Purple Heart recipients, forge lifelong friendships, strengthen their confidence, and experience the healing power of camaraderie, the outdoors, and grateful communities that sincerely appreciate their service and sacrifice.

Each May, Hot Tubs of Tennessee proudly hosts its annual WWIA Fundraiser by donating $100 from the sale of every Hot Tub, Endless Pool Swim Spa, Tylo Sauna, and Cold Plunge sold throughout the month. This year's campaign once again generated an outstanding $10,000 donation in support of WWIA's mission.

Steve Ruscigno, Chief Executive Officer of Hot Tubs of Tennessee, said the company's commitment to WWIA is rooted in a deep appreciation for those who have defended our nation's freedoms. “Every year, we're reminded that the freedoms we enjoy have been secured through the courage and sacrifice of America's servicemen and women. Supporting the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation is our way of giving back to those who have given so much. We're honored to continue this partnership, and we're incredibly grateful to our customers, whose support makes this annual fundraiser possible and helps change the lives of our nation's combat-wounded Veterans.”

Most WWIA events serve three to five Heroes over several days, creating an atmosphere where trust, brotherhood, and lifelong friendships naturally develop. Whether a Hero is living with traumatic brain injury, limb loss, post-traumatic stress, or other service-connected wounds, these shared experiences help restore confidence, strengthen resilience, and remind them they are never alone.

John McDaniel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation, expressed his appreciation for Hot Tubs of Tennessee's enduring partnership. “As WWIA proudly celebrates our twentieth year of serving America's combat-wounded Purple Heart Veterans, we're reminded that milestones like this are only possible because of exceptional partners like Hot Tubs of Tennessee. Their generosity extends far beyond financial support, it creates opportunities for healing, renewed purpose, lasting friendships, and hope. For more than a decade, they have supported our Heroes, demonstrating extraordinary compassion and unwavering commitment. We are deeply grateful for their friendship, leadership, and belief in our mission as we continue building a legacy of Honor, Connection, and Healing for generations to come.”

Hot Tubs of Tennessee (formerly Hot Spring Spas of Music City) was established in September 2003 by Dennis Croteau in Lebanon, Tennessee. Dennis began his career in the hot tub industry in 1991 with John and Carol Clark at their Crossville location. His brother, Kevin, retired after more than 29 years in the United States Army, including service as a Battalion Commander and Lieutenant Colonel of Infantry, before joining the business in 2007.

Today, the 100% employee-owned company operates six beautiful Tennessee showrooms in Lebanon, Franklin, Murfreesboro, Crossville, Germantown, and Knoxville with more than 30 associates dedicated to helping customers improve their health, wellness, and quality of life. Hot Tubs of Tennessee is committed to providing exceptional products, outstanding customer service, and meaningful community involvement.

To learn more about Hot Tubs of Tennessee, visit www.hottubsoftennessee.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

The Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation (WWIA) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Apollo Beach, Florida. Now proudly celebrating its twentieth year of service, WWIA has honored America's combat-wounded Purple Heart Veterans since 2007 by providing world-class, all-expense-paid therapeutic and adaptive outdoor sporting opportunities. Through hunting, fishing, and other outdoor adventures, the Foundation recognizes sacrifice, encourages independence, strengthens connections with local communities, and promotes healing through camaraderie and a shared passion for the outdoors.

Over the past two decades, WWIA has proudly served and re-served thousands of combat-wounded Veterans from every state. These experiences continue to remind our nation's Heroes that although military service may have changed their lives, it has never diminished their purpose.

To learn more about the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation, visit www.wwiaf.org and follow WWIA on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, LinkedIn, and through the WWIA Podcast.

Purple Heart Heroes gather in Tennessee for a memorable and exciting fly fishing event.

Press Inquiries

John McDaniel

info [at] wwiaf.org

8139381390

https://wwiaf.org

Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation (WWIA)

206 Apollo Beach Blvd

Apollo Beach, FL 33572

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=KVtf44JlLWg