Shawn Rae, Founder of WBNN, Announces Public Oneness-Centered Initiative for a World Facing Division, Conflict, and Human Suffering

Palm Beach, FLORIDA, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WBNN today announced a public Oneness-centered initiative for a world facing division, conflict, and human suffering. Informed by Shawn Rae’s cross-disciplinary background in law, human rights, public affairs, music, commerce, cross-cultural work, and global forums, the initiative brings together public reflection, humanitarian giving, related visual storytelling, and music to encourage dialogue, deepen compassion, and support organizations working to help end human slavery and human trafficking.

Shawn Rae

At a time when many people are looking at politics, war, human suffering, and social division with growing concern, a perspective rooted in Oneness may serve as a hopeful lens through which world affairs, human dignity, and the shared future of humanity can be viewed. This lens can help bring greater care for the human stories, histories, fears, and hopes that can be overlooked amid conflict and division, yet remain essential as the world searches for peace.

Oneness, as presented here, is not a claim that human differences disappear. It invites a way of seeing beyond labels, borders, ideologies, religions, nationalities, and opposing sides through a wider lens of shared humanity and common ground. In a divided world, the lens through which people see one another may influence whether more human possibilities open or problems harden into deeper separation.

“In a divided world, the question is not whether differences exist,” Shawn Rae says. “The question is whether we can see one another deeply enough to keep our differences from becoming walls, and to keep our doubts and fears from closing the door to understanding.”

The featured video, Oneness In Action: People Helping People, reflects on the humanitarian response to the devastating earthquake in Pakistan and Kashmir, where massive loss of life and the displacement of over 2 million people revealed something larger than geography or politics. In an hour of need, people from different walks of life, regions, and institutions responded in a way that bore witness to one Earth family through love, compassion, and understanding.

That same spirit connects to Shawn Rae’s music with a mission, led by If I Ruled The World (SHAWN RAE “WE” VERSION), arranged by Charles Calello, the legendary American arranger, conductor, and record producer whose work helped shape more than 100 Billboard charted recordings, including 38 Top Ten hits. According to his official biography, Calello has been recognized as holding a Billboard Magazine record for music arranging, with more Top Ten hits than any arranger in the history of pop music. His work spans generations, including recordings associated with Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Neil Diamond, Bruce Springsteen, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, and Ariana Grande, among many others. The song’s shift from “I” to “We” deepens its Oneness message, while 100% of the artist’s net proceeds from both this release and the song Breakin’ Out are directed toward organizations working to help end human slavery and human trafficking.

A related visual reflection, From Chains to a Field of Flowers: Freedom Rising, offers another way to contemplate modern slavery, healing, and freedom through buried chains, rooted growth, flowers, and transformation.

The larger effort also includes a 10% giving model across other products, along with the Oneness Humanitarian Certificate, which may be shared with those who support, participate in, or help carry awareness of human slavery and human trafficking forward. The Music with a Mission section provides a fuller explanation of how music, commerce, and shared responsibility intersect within the broader Oneness effort.

Shawn Rae is an international recording artist whose work reflects a perspective rooted in Oneness and shaped by a cross-disciplinary foundation in law, human rights, public affairs, music, commerce, cross-cultural work, and global forums. His formal education includes four degrees: a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration with an emphasis in Political Science and Economics, an LL.B. in International Law, an LL.M. in U.S. Laws, and an LL.M. in Human Rights Laws. His public work has also included recognition as one of the Top Ten Speakers for the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Conference on American Ingenuity, selection as one of four judges by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the Intellectual Property Owners Association, and service as Global Goodwill Ambassador for the World Energy Forum, headquartered at United Nations Plaza.

At its center, Shawn Rae’s message points toward a wider way of seeing one another at a time when many people are searching for more constructive ways to understand division, dignity, conflict, responsibility, and shared humanity. Rooted in Oneness and expressed through public reflection, humanitarian giving, related visual storytelling, and music, the effort invites reflection on how people, communities, and institutions can respond more humanely to suffering and separation by deepening awareness, compassion, and care in ways that honor dignity, responsibility, and our shared humanity. Learn more at ShawnRae.com and OnenessPerfume.com.

Related Links: ShawnRae.com • OnenessPerfume.com • Oneness In Action: People Helping People • Music with a Mission • Charles Calello • If I Ruled The World (SHAWN RAE “WE” VERSION) • Breakin’ Out • Freedom Rising Artwork

If I Ruled The World (SHAWN RAE “WE” VERSION)

About WBNN

WBNN, World Broadcasting News Network, is a global news and information platform dedicated to presenting stories, documentaries, and perspectives focused on global human concerns. Guided by an emphasis on objectivity, diversity of perspective, practical understanding, and an inclusive approach, WBNN aims to inform audiences by sharing differing viewpoints in ways that illuminate common ground and may lead to greater clarity and constructive solutions.

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=R5cy9pDZMFI