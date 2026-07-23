Peapack Private Appoints Leonard Carraturo as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack Private Bank & Trust are pleased to announce the appointment of Leonard Carraturo as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker. Carraturo joins Peapack Private’s experienced commercial banking team where he will deliver customized lending and banking solutions while partnering closely with clients to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, capital investments, treasury management needs, and long-term financial objectives through the Bank’s relationship-driven approach.

Carraturo brings more than 20 years of commercial banking and financial services experience, with extensive expertise in middle-market commercial and industrial (C&I) lending, sponsor finance, healthcare finance, asset-based lending, treasury management and client relationship management. “Leonard’s extensive commercial banking experience, strong market presence, and proven track record of developing long-term client relationships make him an outstanding addition to our team,” said Dawn Kasulke, Senior Managing Director, Team Leader. “His deep knowledge across middle market banking, sponsor finance, and healthcare lending further strengthens our ability to deliver sophisticated financial solutions to our clients and communities.”

Prior to joining Peapack Private, Leonard served as Vice President and Commercial Banking Relationship Manager at Metropolitan Commercial Bank in New York City, where he managed and expanded relationships with middle-market companies, private equity sponsor-backed businesses, family offices, healthcare service organizations, and professional intermediaries. During his tenure, he consistently exceeded business development goals, helped establish the bank’s sponsor finance platform, and originated and executed a broad range of financing solutions, including acquisition, leveraged cash flow, working capital, commercial real estate, and revolving credit facilities.

Previously, Carraturo was Vice President, Business Development Officer for Asset-Based Lending at Webster Bank where he developed strategic relationships with private equity sponsors, family offices, and investment banking professionals while originating and structuring financial solutions for middle-market companies. His efforts drove portfolio growth and new client acquisition across healthcare, manufacturing, distribution, and business services sectors.

Earlier in his career, Leonard served in commercial banking and credit-related positions with Wells Fargo, Community Mutual Savings Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Moody’s Investors Service, and Bear Stearns, building a strong foundation in credit analysis, underwriting, commercial lending, and relationship management.

Carraturo earned a Bachelor’s degree from Iona College.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $7.7 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $13.1 billion as of March 31, 2026. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust is a boutique private bank serving successful individuals, families, business owners, family offices, and their trusted advisors through personalized relationships and bespoke banking, lending, wealth management, investment banking, and trust solutions. Distinguished by a relationship-first approach, every client is supported by a dedicated relationship manager who provides thoughtful guidance, seamless coordination, and access to the Bank's full breadth of expertise. The Bank's Wealth Management division delivers sophisticated investment management, fiduciary, tax, estate, and financial planning strategies designed to help clients preserve, grow, and transfer wealth across generations. Defined by discretion, exceptional service, and enduring relationships, Peapack Private is committed to helping clients achieve their financial goals while protecting the legacy they have built. For more information, visit www.peapackprivate.com.

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Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack Private Bank & Trust, Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 rschwab@peapackprivate.com, (908) 719-6543.

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