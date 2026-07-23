Arctic Wolf Named a Leader in 2026 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Managed Detection and Response Service for Midmarket

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, the cybersecurity and AI company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Detection and Response Service for Midmarket 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US52992326, July 2026). Arctic Wolf believes this recognition reflects the power of its Aurora Superintelligence Platform and Aurora Agentic SOC, which harness AI, security telemetry, threat intelligence, and security operations expertise to help deliver faster threat detection and response, greater operational efficiency, and measurable cybersecurity outcomes for midmarket organizations.

The Aurora Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution is a cornerstone of the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Portfolio and operates on the Aurora Superintelligence Platform. The Aurora Superintelligence Platform is built with an open data pipeline designed to integrate telemetry across environments and processes more than ten trillion security events each week, providing the foundation for faster, more accurate, and more reliable security outcomes.

At the core of the platform is the patent pending Swarm of Experts™, Arctic Wolf's proprietary agentic AI framework, which orchestrates hundreds of specialized AI agents working collaboratively across core SOC functions, with human-in-the-loop validation and AI judge review built in.

The IDC MarketScape noted, "IDC sees Arctic Wolf's investment priorities center on three themes. The first is continued evolution of AI-augmented detection and SOC automation, including optimizing machine learning models to run at the edge and in line with major threat vectors, enabling real-time cross–attack surface detection with AI-led triage and guided response actions. The second is the development of an API-first, interoperable platform fabric that deepens cross–attack surface detection correlation and introduces self-service capabilities, allowing customers to adjust the level of managed engagement from fully managed to on-demand burst support as their needs evolve. Third, Arctic Wolf is building toward a measurable resilience model where customers can baseline, track, and communicate security posture progress against recognized industry frameworks, translating operational improvements into business value narratives for boards and insurers."

The IDC MarketScape also highlighted the design of the Aurora Superintelligence Platform itself, noting:

"Arctic Wolf's Aurora Superintelligence Platform is a purpose-built agentic AI architecture for security operations, trained on operationally validated data from a large and diverse global customer base. The Swarm of Experts framework with its human-in-the-loop design and AI judge validation layer addresses enterprise concerns about AI explainability in security-critical decisions and is delivered natively to all customers without additional configuration or incremental cost."

"The managed detection and response market has entered a new phase of maturity, one defined less by whether providers can deliver effective threat detection and more by how they do it and what they stand behind," said Yogesh Shivhare, senior research manager, Security and Trust at IDC. "This study reveals a market where artificial intelligence architecture, financial accountability, and the depth of proprietary threat intelligence have become the primary axes of differentiation."

"We believe this IDC MarketScape recognition reflects what we set out to build with the Aurora Superintelligence Platform, where AI and human expertise work together to deliver better security outcomes," said Dan Schiappa, President, Technology and Services, Arctic Wolf. "For midmarket organizations that means faster response, broader coverage, and security teams focused on impact instead of overload.”

Arctic Wolf's Aurora Managed Detection and Response solution also includes:

Concierge Experience, Powered by AI and Human Expertise: Arctic Wolf’s Concierge Experience aligns to how each organization operates through its risks, priorities, and goals. By pairing purpose-built technology with deeply contextualized expert guidance, the Concierge Experience helps organizations focus on the right security improvements at the right time. The result is measurable progress, reduced operational strain, and a security program that adapts as the business evolves, without forcing teams into a one-size-fits-all model.

Arctic Wolf’s Concierge Experience aligns to how each organization operates through its risks, priorities, and goals. By pairing purpose-built technology with deeply contextualized expert guidance, the Concierge Experience helps organizations focus on the right security improvements at the right time. The result is measurable progress, reduced operational strain, and a security program that adapts as the business evolves, without forcing teams into a one-size-fits-all model. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Warranty: Providing industry-leading financial coverage of up to $3 Million (USD) for covered security events. This monetary benefit helps organizations financially transfer risk and receive support for the recovery and repair of their environment after a cyberattack.

Providing industry-leading financial coverage of up to $3 Million (USD) for covered security events. This monetary benefit helps organizations financially transfer risk and receive support for the recovery and repair of their environment after a cyberattack. Predictable Pricing in the AI Era: A fixed-cost model that lets customers plan with confidence, including no consumption-based pricing for telemetry ingestion or AI/token usage. As agentic AI shifts industry cost structures toward unpredictable, usage-based spend, Arctic Wolf absorbs that variability so customers get agentic SOC outcomes without having to build and manage their own.



The 2026 study evaluated MDR providers worldwide with a deliberate focus on the needs of midmarket organizations, which this IDC MarketScape defines as organizations with fewer than 2,000 full-time employees. The IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessment weighed vendors' current capabilities, including SOC scale, telemetry visibility, detection engineering, threat intelligence, and service tier structure, alongside their strategies for the next three to five years, including AI architecture, financial accountability mechanisms, and platform road maps.

To learn more about why Arctic Wolf has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Detection and Response Service for Midmarket 2026 Vendor Assessment, view the report.

Additional Resources:

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf is the cybersecurity and AI company that ends cyber risk by transforming it into business resilience. Powered by the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, Arctic Wolf delivers modern security operations built on proprietary AI and decades of real-world expertise. By combining AI-driven automation with expert-validated precision, Arctic Wolf takes ownership of cyber risk — so organizations can operate with confidence, control, and the freedom to innovate.

To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit www.arcticwolf.com.

About IDC MarketScape IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Press Contact:

Caren Auchman

PR@arcticwolf.com

© 2026 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Arctic Wolf Platform, Aurora Superintelligence Platform, Swarm of Experts, Security Operations Graph, AI Trust Engine, Aurora Agentic SOC, Concierge Experience, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc. or Arctic Wolf Networks Canada, Inc. and any subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.