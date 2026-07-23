Hong Kong Mental Wellness Association Launches International Chapter of Mental Wellness Ambassadors Training

HongKong, China, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Hong Kong Mental Wellness Association (HKMWA) has launched the International Chapter of its Mental Wellness Ambassadors professional training programme, expanding its community-based wellbeing initiative beyond Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

The inaugural International Chapter brought together nearly 100 participants from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, Singapore and the United States. The programme received an enthusiastic response and reached full enrolment within two weeks of registration opening.

Designed for educators, healthcare professionals, social workers, counsellors, students, corporate employees and other community members, the training equips participants with practical, evidence-informed skills to recognize signs of emotional distress, offer appropriate initial support and encourage individuals to seek professional assistance when necessary.

The first international cohort successfully completed the programme in June, while a second cohort is scheduled to begin in November.





Responding to Growing Community Needs

Emotional wellbeing, inclusive education and neurodiversity have become increasingly important topics in Hong Kong and internationally.

Recent data released by Hong Kong’s Education Bureau indicated continued growth in the number of students with Special Educational Needs attending public-sector mainstream primary and secondary schools. The figures reinforce the importance of strengthening support systems for students, families, educators and school communities.

International health data also show that a significant proportion of the global population experiences emotional or psychological challenges. However, many individuals may hesitate to seek help because of social pressure, uncertainty or concerns about being misunderstood.

HKMWA believes that trained community members can play an important role in addressing this gap. By learning how to listen, respond calmly and connect individuals with suitable resources, Mental Wellness Ambassadors can help create more supportive environments in schools, workplaces, families and local communities.





Building a Network of Mental Wellness Ambassadors

HKMWA established the Mental Wellness Ambassadors programme as a professional gatekeeper-training initiative aimed at strengthening early recognition, responsible communication and community care.

Since 2024, the Association has trained more than 1,200 Mental Wellness Ambassadors and Student Mental Wellness Ambassadors across Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Participants have included teachers, social workers, counsellors, young people, healthcare practitioners and corporate employees.

In response to a major community emergency in late 2025, HKMWA also introduced its WeCare SOS — Support Our Spirit initiative, providing accessible emotional support and professional referral services to people affected by the incident.

Through the initiative, more than 250 medical practitioners, nurses, healthcare professionals, psychologists, frontline responders and community members received Mental Wellness Ambassadors training.

“Community wellbeing depends on people feeling seen, heard and supported,” said Dr. May Lam, Founding President of HKMWA. “Our training helps participants become more aware of their own emotional wellbeing while developing practical skills to support colleagues, students, friends and family members. They are not expected to replace professionals. Instead, they serve as an important first point of connection and encouragement.”





An International Platform for Learning and Exchange

The International Chapter advances three principal goals of the Mental Wellness Ambassadors programme.

First, it prepares participants to become capable emotional-wellness gatekeepers in their schools, workplaces and communities, whether in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area or overseas.

Second, it encourages international exchange among specialists in education, healthcare, psychology, counselling and related fields.

Third, it supports HKMWA’s longer-term mission of improving public understanding of emotional wellbeing and promoting compassionate, inclusive communities.

The inaugural programme focused particularly on the wellbeing of neurodivergent students and the application of inclusive practices in educational and biomedical settings.

Delivered through a hybrid format, the programme welcomed participants attending both in person and online. Scholars and practitioners from Hong Kong and the United States shared perspectives on neurodiversity, communication, early support and inclusive learning environments.

By connecting professionals from different regions and disciplines, the programme created opportunities for participants to exchange practical knowledge, professional experience and community-based approaches.

Supporting Early Recognition and Timely Assistance

The Mental Wellness Ambassadors programme emphasizes that early recognition and appropriate support can contribute to more positive outcomes.

Participants learn how to:

recognize changes in behaviour or emotional wellbeing;

approach individuals with empathy and respect;

listen without judgment;

provide appropriate initial support;

understand personal and professional boundaries; and

connect individuals with qualified services and community resources.

The programme also promotes greater understanding of neurodiversity and encourages participants to appreciate different ways of thinking, learning, communicating and experiencing the world.

HKMWA believes that community training can complement the work of psychiatrists, physicians, psychologists, counsellors, social workers, educators and other professionals. A broader network of informed and caring individuals can help ensure that people receive appropriate support at an earlier stage.

A Collaborative Approach to Community Wellbeing

Improving emotional wellbeing requires cooperation across government, healthcare, education, community organizations, families and the private sector.

HKMWA will continue working with professional partners, academic institutions, schools, corporations and community groups to expand the Mental Wellness Ambassadors programme and make practical wellbeing education available to more people.

The Association’s message remains:

“It is okay not to be okay. You are not alone.”





About the Hong Kong Mental Wellness Association

The Hong Kong Mental Wellness Association (HKMWA) was established in March 2022 to improve public awareness and understanding of emotional wellbeing in Hong Kong.

Through professional training, public education, community programmes and cross-sector collaboration, HKMWA seeks to build a more caring, inclusive and supportive society.

HKMWA is a charitable organization exempt from tax under Section 88 of Hong Kong’s Inland Revenue Ordinance.