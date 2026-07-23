Ladris Technologies Unveils Prime, the First Autonomous Decision-Support System for Evacuation and Incident Management

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ladris Technologies today announced the activation of Ladris Prime, an autonomous decision-support system that calculates evacuation orders for incident commanders in real time. Prime is Ladris' first-ever offering dedicated solely to first responders and unified command, complementing the Ladris Core platform for emergency management.

Evacuation orders are issued by Incident Commanders under extreme duress and time pressure, as conditions can sometimes change in seconds. Prime ingests live incident data and continuously calculates a recommended sequence of evacuation orders, updating as conditions evolve.

Every action Prime recommends is reviewed and issued by an Incident Commander. The system does not act independently and does not communicate directly with field units.

Prime’s ability to provide decision support during dynamic conditions relies on Ladris IncidentChain™, a proprietary service developed by Ladris that brings together the entire stack of wildfire operations technology from detection to forecast to tactics in a single fluid motion.

Prime is now live with a select group of government partners, allowing Ladris to refine Prime's models against live incident conditions and partner feedback ahead of a broader rollout for the 2027 fire season.

"Current tools are simply not good enough against the wildland-induced community conflagrations we now face," said Leo Zlimen, CEO. "Ladris Prime is the future of evacuation management today, and we believe it can be the future of first response tomorrow."

Ladris will expand Prime across its customer base as calibration closes out through the 2026–2027 fire season. As the system matures additional tactical forecasting capabilities are anticipated for fire and law enforcement personnel.

Prime is complementary to Ladris Core, Ladris' integrated disaster risk management ecosystem. Ladris currently serves nearly 100 emergency response agencies across eight states.

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About Ladris

Ladris' mission is to create a future in which every person on Earth is much less likely to die in a disaster or lose their homes, livelihoods, and natural resources to a disaster. Ladris has brought together leading operators, scientists, first responders, emergency managers, and government technology veterans to solve this problem for good. United by purpose, our ambition is to become the first and last solution that communities need to largely eliminate the risk of disasters by making better decisions in advance and in the moment. Learn more at www.ladris.com.