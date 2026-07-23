Real-Time Fraud Detection at Machine Speed: Aerospike Debuts Agentic AI Stack with Google Gemini and AMD EPYC Processors

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD Advancing AI -- This week at AMD Advancing AI , Aerospike Inc. is showcasing its database powering Google’s AI stack, including Gemini, the Agent Development Kit (ADK), and Cloud C4D virtual machines, powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, delivering fast, predictable transaction processing for instant fraud detection at massive scale.

Compute (CPU) and memory (DRAM) are the most constrained resources in AI infrastructure. Managing them efficiently at scale is central to the value Aerospike brings to customers. Our multi-threaded, NUMA-aware Hybrid Memory Architecture fully utilizes available hardware resources, forming the foundation of our collaboration with AMD and Google Cloud to power infrastructure for agentic AI applications.

Agentic fraud investigation is one example already in action: A payment moves from the moment it happens, through automated risk scoring, to an AI-assembled case, ending with a human analyst's decision, cutting investigation workflow time by 90%.

Google Cloud C4D VMs, powered by AMD EPYC processors, and the Aerospike database are built for exactly this kind of performance. Google Cloud C4D VMs deliver up to 80% higher throughput per vCPU , while Aerospike delivers up to 80% lower infrastructure costs than legacy databases .

"Agentic AI dramatically increases the number of operations, orchestrating dozens of real-time data lookups and model inferences before deciding in milliseconds whether to correctly approve, decline, or flag a transaction," said Srini Srinivasan, founder and CTO, Aerospike. "The combination of Aerospike and Google C4D powered by AMD EPYC ensures that fraud detection and other AI applications relying on real-time data stay fast, every time, and for every user, even when a single interaction involves many operations and a fixed deadline."

Aerospike Powers AMD Grid Monitoring Application

The grid computing monitoring platform runs on Aerospike , tracking CPU utilization, DRAM usage, job start times, and user activity across compute jobs in real time. The AMD HPC data center runs over 20 million jobs daily, with more than 1 million running concurrently at peak. Managing CPU and DRAM consumption across those 1 million+ concurrent jobs is where Aerospike excels.

“We selected Aerospike because it can handle large volumes of operational data with predictable performance. That reliability allows us to monitor compute jobs across the grid while maintaining the efficiency required for high-demand modern workloads," said Rajdeep Sengupta, senior director of application and system engineering at AMD. “This also allowed us to offload the query capabilities from the HPC grid scheduler so that the scheduler does the most important job of scheduling and not handling queries.”

The initial deployment runs in a single AMD data center. The architecture is designed to scale as AMD extends the monitoring system to additional data centers and regions, supporting larger EDA workloads across its global grid.

Learn More About Aerospike Database and Real-time Fraud Detection

Visit Aerospike at 501A in the ISV Partner Pavilion at AMD Advancing AI 2026

2026 Learn how the world’s largest companies outpace fraud with Aerospike

how the world’s largest companies outpace fraud with Aerospike Visit Aerospike Academy for free, self-paced, and interactive courses



About Aerospike

Aerospike is the real-time database for mission-critical use cases and workloads, including machine learning, generative, and agentic AI. Aerospike powers millions of transactions per second with millisecond latency, at a fraction of the cost of other databases. Global leaders, including Adobe, Airtel, AMD, Barclays, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, Grab, HDFC Bank, PayPal, Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Trade Desk, and Wayfair, rely on Aerospike for customer 360, fraud detection, real-time bidding, profile stores, recommendation engines, and other use cases. Try Aerospike for free: aerospike.com/try-now .

AMD, the AMD arrow logo, EPYC, Instinct and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.