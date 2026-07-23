Blackstone Roofing Crosses 50 Five-Star Reviews on Google, Reinforcing Its Reputation as a Best Roofing Contractor in Lexington, KY

Lexington, KENTUCKY, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackstone Roofing and Exteriors has crossed 50 five-star reviews on Google, a milestone that reinforces its reputation as a best roofing contractor in Lexington, KY. The count is a public tally of what homeowners across Lex say once the crew packs up and the new roof is in place. It is earned feedback, not a marketing line.

Blackstone Roofing & Exteriors provides professional roofing and exterior remodeling in Lexington, KY. We deliver quality workmanship and dependable service to help homeowners protect and improve their homes.

That distinction is the whole point. Any contractor can claim to be the best. Far fewer have a wall of verified five-star reviews to stand behind the word. Fifty of them, all at the top of the scale, is the kind of record that both neighbors and search engines tend to trust.

"Every one of those reviews came from a real roof and a real homeowner," said Romahn Maksimenko, who co-founded the company with Paul Maksimenko. "We would rather earn the rating one job at a time than talk our way into it."

What Makes Blackstone Roofing a Best Roofing Company in Lex?

Blackstone Roofing ranks among the best roofers in Lex because its reputation is documented and its work is backed. The company is a certified installer with GAF, is licensed and insured in Kentucky, and stands behind its projects with a manufacturer warranty. Six years in the trade have built the track record the reviews now reflect.

The GAF credential carries real weight. As a certified installer with GAF, the largest roofing shingle manufacturer in the United States, Blackstone Roofing meets the training and installation standards a top manufacturer requires before it lets a contractor offer its stronger warranties. That certification is what makes a manufacturer-backed warranty possible in the first place.

Here is what sits behind the 50 five-star reviews:

Certified GAF installation, so the shingle system is put down to the spec the warranty depends on, not improvised on site.

Quality material paired with careful craftsmanship, the combination the founders point to as the reason the reviews stay at five stars.

A manufacturer warranty behind the work, which protects the homeowner long after the final invoice clears.

Why Do 50 Five-Star Reviews Matter to Lexington Homeowners?

Fifty five-star reviews matter because a roof is one of the largest home expenses a Lexington homeowner will take on, and review data is the closest thing to a workmanship guarantee you can check before you sign. A clean five-star average across 50 reviews is hard to fake and easy to verify on Google.

Kentucky weather tests every roof. Hail, high wind, and the endless freeze-thaw cycle pull at fasteners and seams season after season. A roof installed to GAF spec by a certified crew ages differently than one rushed by a storm-chasing outfit passing through town.

That is the practical case behind the number. The rating stands in for how a roof, or new siding, or a gutter run will hold up years down the road.

What Services and Areas Does Blackstone Roofing and Exteriors Cover?

Blackstone Roofing and Exteriors is a home improvement company built around roofing, with siding and seamless gutters rounding out the offering. Roofing remains the core of the business, covering repair, replacement, and full roof installation in Lexington, KY, matched to each home rather than defaulted to one product line.

The company serves Lexington, Richmond, Nicholasville, Georgetown, Versailles, and Frankfort across all three service lines. That footprint keeps the crews close to the communities they work in, which national lead-generation brands cannot match. A locally rooted roofer with 50 five-star reviews is answerable to the same neighborhoods it serves.

A Reputation Earned One Roof at a Time

Ratings hold up when they are built slowly. Blackstone Roofing's standing as a best-rated roofer in Lex did not arrive with a single campaign. It stacked up across six years and dozens of finished projects, each adding to a public record any homeowner can read before making a call.

For anyone comparing roofing, siding, or gutter options across Lexington and the surrounding towns, that review record is a solid place to start. Homeowners can see the full range of services and the ratings behind them on the company's main roofing website.

The word "best" is easy to say in this trade. What sets this apart is 50 verified reasons to believe it.

About Blackstone Roofing and Exteriors

Black Stone Roofing and Exteriors provides expert roofing and exterior services in Lexington, KY and surrounding areas. We specialize in roof repair, roof replacement, siding installation, and seamless gutter systems to protect and enhance your home. Our team is committed to quality craftsmanship, durable materials, and reliable service you can trust. Whether you're dealing with storm damage, an aging roof, or upgrading your home’s exterior, we deliver long-lasting results with attention to detail. Contact Black Stone Roofing and Exteriors today for dependable service and a free consultation.

Press Inquiries

Romahn Maksimenko

Romahn.blackstoneroofing [at] gmail.com

8596932374

https://blackstoneroofingky.com/

110 W Vine St, Lexington, KY 40507