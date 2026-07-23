Toll Brothers Announces Opening of New Luxury Home Community and Award-Winning Model Home in Mapleton, Utah

MAPLETON, Utah, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest community, Toll Brothers at Mapleton, in Mapleton, Utah. The community’s award-winning Kamas Farmhouse model home, recently featured in the 2026 Utah Valley Parade of Homes and honored with the prestigious Judge’s Choice award, is now open to the public, showcasing the elegance and craftsmanship for which Toll Brothers is known.

The Heights Collection at Toll Brothers at Mapleton is now open for sale, offering single-family homes with luxury designs ranging from approximately 4,000 to 5,200 square feet. These expertly crafted homes include 3 to 9 bedrooms, 2 to 7.5 bathrooms, and well-equipped kitchens. Select home designs offer optional walk-out basements and accessory dwelling unit (ADU) options, providing a separate private residence ideal for multigenerational living or rental income. Homes are priced from the upper $700,000s. The Crest Collection at Toll Brothers at Mapleton is anticipated to open for sale in fall 2026, with single-family homes from the low $900,000s.





Located in the heart of Mapleton, this community provides convenient access to outdoor recreation opportunities, Brigham Young University, and the city of Provo approximately 20 minutes away. Located within the desirable Nebo School District, Toll Brothers at Mapleton is surrounded by breathtaking views and a charming small-town atmosphere.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





"The Kamas Farmhouse model home represents the pinnacle of Toll Brothers luxury and design," said Josh Clark, Division President of Toll Brothers in Utah. "We are thrilled to offer home shoppers the opportunity to tour this award-winning model home and discover the exceptional quality and personalization options available at Toll Brothers at Mapleton."

The Sales Center for Toll Brothers at Mapleton is located at 786 W Sugar Maple Drive in Mapleton. For more information on Toll Brothers at Mapleton, or to schedule a tour, call 800-289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/UT.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)