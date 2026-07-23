New Clinical Study Finds Whole-Fruit Chardonnay Grape Matrix Outperformed Polyphenol-Rich Extract

SONOMA, Calif., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly published clinical study in Nutrition Research found that a whole-food Chardonnay grape marc blend produced a more favorable postprandial triglyceride response than a polyphenol-rich Chardonnay seed extract blend, despite the extract containing substantially higher concentrations of isolated polyphenols.

The randomized, controlled crossover study evaluated the effects of a high Chardonnay grape marc blend formulated with WellVine™, a whole-fruit Chardonnay grape ingredient, alongside a high Chardonnay seed extract blend and a placebo in adults with dyslipidemia over three-week intervention periods.

The findings add to growing scientific interest in postprandial metabolism—the body's metabolic response after eating—and suggest that whole-food nutrient systems may influence metabolic outcomes differently than isolated compounds.

Key Findings

Researchers reported several notable findings:

The high Chardonnay grape marc blend supported a more favorable postprandial triglyceride response than the high Chardonnay seed extract blend.

The high Chardonnay seed extract blend lowered blood pressure but was also associated with lower HDL cholesterol concentrations.

No significant differences were observed in traditional fasting lipid markers.

Food Matrix May Influence Metabolic Outcomes

One of the most notable findings was that the whole-fruit intervention outperformed the more concentrated extract in postprandial triglyceride response.

"I was surprised to see the whole-food Chardonnay marc blend outperform the higher-polyphenol extract in postprandial triglyceride response," said Fanny Lee, PhD, RD, lead investigator on the study. "It reinforces the idea that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Nutrients often behave differently when delivered within a complete food matrix compared with isolated compounds."





Chardonnay grape marc contains naturally occurring fiber, polyphenols, organic acids, and other plant compounds preserved within the original food matrix. Researchers believe these components may interact in ways that contribute to metabolic responses beyond those observed from isolated compounds alone.

The whole-fruit Chardonnay grape marc used in the study was WellVine™, an ingredient manufactured by Sonomaceuticals using a process designed to preserve the naturally occurring fiber, polyphenols, and other plant compounds found within the grape matrix.

Implications for Product Development and Future Research

The findings support continued research into the relationship between whole-food polyphenol sources, postprandial metabolism, gut health, and cardiovascular wellness.

The study also highlights growing industry interest in food-matrix effects—the idea that naturally occurring nutrients may behave differently when delivered together within a complete food system rather than as isolated components.

About WellVine™

WellVine™ is a whole-fruit prebiotic ingredient manufactured by Sonomaceuticals from upcycled Coastal Chardonnay grape marc sourced from California vineyards. WellVine was the Chardonnay grape marc ingredient used in the whole-fruit intervention evaluated in the newly published study. It delivers naturally occurring fiber, polyphenols, and plant compounds in a versatile powder format designed for food, beverage, and wellness applications.

About Sonomaceuticals

Sonomaceuticals was founded to reduce food waste while creating innovative nutritional ingredients from upcycled agricultural resources. The company manufactures WellVine™, the whole-fruit Chardonnay grape ingredient evaluated as part of the grape marc intervention in the newly published clinical study. WellVine is produced from pressed Coastal Chardonnay grapes and is supported by research exploring the relationship between whole-food nutrition, gut health, and metabolic wellness.

Study Citation

Lee, F. et al. "Chardonnay Grape Marc/Grape Seed Extract Blends Improve Postprandial Triglycerides and/or HDL Cholesterol Concentrations in Adults with Mild Dyslipidemia in a Randomized Double Blinded Crossover Trial." Nutr Res, vol. 149, 2026, pp. 66-80, doi:10.1016/j.nutres.2026.02.009.

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