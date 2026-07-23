Deadline Alert: Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming August 28, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Hub Group, Inc. (“Hub Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUBG) securities between April 28, 2023 and May 11, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR HUB GROUP INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On February 5, 2026, Hub Group disclosed it had “identified an error that resulted in the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable in the first nine months of 2025.” The Company determined that, as a result, financial statements for those periods should no longer be relied upon.

The Company further stated it “expects to conclude that it did not maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting for the year ended December 31, 2025.”

On this news, Hub Group’s stock price fell $9.34, or 18.3%, to close at $41.96 per share on February 6, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 12, 2026, Hub Group disclosed that additional financial statements from 2023 and 2024 would need to be restated after the Company had “identified certain transactions that were prematurely or incorrectly recognized or not adequately supported.” The Company also announced that it would be unable to timely file its first quarter 2026 financial report as well as its full year 2025 annual report.

On this news, Hub Group’s stock price fell $5.24, or 12.5%, to close at $36.62 per share on May 12, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2023 to Q4 2024 contained material misstatements caused by the premature and incorrect recognition of certain transactions; (2) the Company’s financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2025 to Q3 2025 contained material misstatements caused by the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hub Group securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 28, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.