Novee Named an IDC Innovator for Autonomous Penetration Testing for DevSecOps

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novee, the AI penetration testing platform built to secure environments that change continuously, today announced it has been named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: Autonomous Penetration Testing for DevSecOps, 2026 report (Doc #US54175326, July 2026).

The IDC Innovators report examines the emergence of AI-agent-driven, autonomous penetration testing for DevSecOps, highlighting vendors building offensive security testing that can keep pace with fast release cycles, API-heavy architectures, and AI-generated code. IDC Innovators identifies these platforms as capable of discovering or ingesting target context, mapping attack surfaces, generating and validating exploit paths, and returning evidence-backed findings with remediation guidance.

"AI agents are changing the operating model for pentesting testing by combining adversarial reasoning with more continuous execution. This gives security teams a way to validate exploitable risk closer to the pace of software change," said Katie Norton, Senior Research Manager, DevSecOps and Software Supply Chain Security, IDC.

Novee's platform begins with only a domain name, authenticating and mapping an application the way a real attacker would, then deploys coordinated AI agents to discover, validate, and remediate exploitable vulnerabilities - including business logic flaws and non-CVE issues that traditional scanners miss. Confirmed findings are paired with personalized, architecture-specific remediation guidance and automatically retested after fixes are deployed.

“We believe Being named an IDC Innovator reflects what we set out to build: an AI system that reasons and operates like a real attacker, not a scanner,” said Ido Geffen, Co-Founder and CEO of Novee. “Security teams don't need more findings — they need continuous, validated proof of what's actually exploitable, and a clear path to fixing it.'"

Novee has raised $51.5 million to date from investors including YL Ventures, Canaan Partners, and Zeev Ventures, and has grown from zero to dozens of paying enterprise customers in approximately six months.

About Novee

Novee is the AI penetration testing platform built to secure constantly changing environments against attackers operating at machine speed. Its purpose-trained AI reasons like a real attacker, uncovers novel attack paths continuously, and delivers precise, personalized fixes so teams can stay one step ahead of hackers. Founded by national-level offensive security leaders Ido Geffen, Gon Chalamish, and Omer Ninburg, Novee has raised $51.5 million from leading investors including YL Ventures, Canaan Partners, and Zeev Ventures. Learn more at novee.security.

About IDC Innovators

An IDC Innovators report presents a set of vendors – under $100M in annual revenue at the time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer a new technology, a groundbreaking solution to an existing issue, and/or an innovative business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation or a comparative ranking of all companies, but rather a document that highlights innovative companies in a specific market segment. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

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