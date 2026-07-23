IACMI and TEES Launch Inaugural Build Freedom Summit to Strengthen America's Manufacturing Workforce

GALVESTON, Texas, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IACMI–The Composites Institute® and the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) today announced the inaugural Build Freedom Summit , a national event bringing together leaders from manufacturing, defense, education, government, and workforce development to strengthen America's advanced manufacturing workforce and defense industrial base.

Sponsored by IACMI and TEES Workforce Development, with support from the Department of War's Office of Industrial Base Policy, the summit will be held October 20-21, 2026, in Galveston, Texas. A career expo hosted by the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership will follow on October 22, connecting attendees with leading employers through in-person interviews.

For decades, critical knowledge and skilled trades have been allowed to fade. The Build Freedom Summit will focus on the challenges and opportunities shaping the revitalized future of American manufacturing, including advanced manufacturing technologies, metallurgy, defense industrial base readiness, workforce development strategies, K–12 engagement, and career pathways.

"The strength of America's manufacturing base depends on developing the skilled workforce needed to meet today's challenges and tomorrow's opportunities," said IACMI Education and Workforce Director Andrew Pokelwaldt. "The Build Freedom Summit is designed to bring together leaders from across sectors to share ideas, build partnerships, and accelerate workforce solutions that bolster U.S. advanced manufacturing and national security."

“As Texas continues to grow, our success depends on building a workforce that is prepared, resilient and able to access opportunity — no matter their ZIP code or background,” said Cindy Lawley, TEES Associate Agency Director for Workforce Development and Regional Divisions. “The Build Freedom Summit is about more than jobs; it is about helping Texans build futures.”

Attendees will have access to keynote presentations, expert panel discussions, case studies, networking opportunities, and practical resources focused on strengthening the manufacturing workforce. The event is designed to foster collaboration among industry, education, and government partners while highlighting strategies that can be adapted and scaled across the country.

The summit will also showcase two national advanced manufacturing workforce initiatives: America's Cutting Edge (ACE) and the Metallurgical Engineering Trades Apprenticeship & Learning (METAL) program. Together, these initiatives are expanding access to industry-driven training in precision machining, metrology, composites, casting, forging, and other critical manufacturing disciplines. Through K–12 career awareness, educator professional development, hands-on bootcamps, online learning, internships, and apprenticeships, ACE and METAL help create pathways that connect students, educators, and workers with high-demand careers supporting America's manufacturing and defense industrial base.

Registration for the Summit is now open. For additional information and event registration, visit www.buildfreedomsummit.org .

About IACMI – The Composites Institute

The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation , or IACMI – The Composites Institute®, is focused on strengthening U.S. manufacturing competitiveness through innovation, workforce development, and advanced materials. IACMI brings together nearly 200 industry, academic, and government partners to accelerate advanced manufacturing technologies and products, and develop the next generation of skilled workers. Established in 2015 by the U.S. Department of Energy, IACMI is part of the Manufacturing USA® network of institutes working to secure America’s global leadership in advanced manufacturing. Since 2019, IACMI has scaled up workforce programs for the U.S. Department of War (DoW), formerly Department of Defense. IACMI is supported by the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program within the Innovation Capability and Modernization (ICAM) office. Based in Knoxville, Tennessee, IACMI is managed by the Collaborative Composite Solutions Corporation, a not-for-profit organization established by The University of Tennessee Research Foundation.

About Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station

Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) is the official research agency for Texas A&M Engineering and is pivotal in advancing interdisciplinary research across The Texas A&M University System. TEES is dedicated to addressing complex challenges through applied engineering research, managing research grants and contracts and actively fostering partnerships with industry, government and academia, benefiting Texas A&M Engineering faculty and researchers. Technology transition efforts in TEES help move research from the lab to industry and consumers. Additionally, TEES enhances engineering expertise through workforce development by training professionals in emerging fields and engaging educators and students to inspire future engineers.

Media Contact:

Crystal Bentley

IACMI Workforce Communications & Public Affairs Manager

cbentley@iacmi.org