Broad Arrow Adds Striking Bugatti Mistral to List of Extreme Modern Hypercars set for The Quail Auction

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), has added an incredible amount of horsepower to its inaugural edition of The Quail Auction with a thrilling lineup of exceedingly rare and luxuriously appointed modern hypercars and supercars. All set for the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering on August 13 and 14 in Carmel, California, the group is commanded by a 2025 Bugatti W16 Mistral, estimated to bring $8,000,000 to $10,000,000.

The Mistral on offer is a fantastic example of Bugatti’s ultimate open-air roadster and the final model powered by the marque’s potent quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine. Producing 1,578 horsepower and mind-bending stats of zero-to-62 mph in 2.6 seconds with a 260-mph top speed, it remains the fastest recorded production roadster on the planet.

Strikingly specified in Matt Argent/Black Carbon over a Beluga Black and Tangerine interior, it is further enhanced by Bugatti Light Blue Sport accents throughout the vehicle alongside nearly $650,000 in bespoke appointments. One of a mere 99 examples produced, showing just 652 miles from new and recently serviced at Bugatti Beverly Hills, the Mistral is primed to become the crown jewel in any world-class collection of landmark hypercars.

“Our lineup of incredible hypercars at The Quail Auction offers serious collectors their pick of truly the most visceral driving experiences today’s technology can afford,” says Alexander Weaver, VP and Senior Car Specialist for Broad Arrow. “This selection of cars also allows bidders to choose an aesthetic that suits their tastes, with both subtle and wild bespoke specifications on some of the most desirable performance cars on the planet. The W16 Mistral stands out from a very distinguished pack, preserving Bugatti’s sixteen-cylinder masterpiece and peerless luxury while adding an unobstructed, open-air connection from engine to driver.”

Joining the Mistral at Broad Arrow’s The Quail Auction is its open-top W16-powered predecessor, a 2011 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport (Estimate: $3,350,000 - $3,850,000). If the original Bugatti Veyron redefined the limits of the modern hypercar, the next logical step was to remove the roof. Introduced in 2008, the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport debuted with a targa-top and an array of subtle but meaningful mechanical enhancements that brought a new level of open-air enjoyment to Bugatti’s genre-defining, record-breaking masterpiece. The example on offer is one of only 150 examples produced and is elegantly finished in White over a Saddle brown Nappa leather interior. Presented with 8,595 miles at cataloging, this is a desirable example of the benchmark hypercar of the 21st Century.

Beyond the Bugattis, The Quail Auction is set to feature an adrenaline-pumping, eye-catching selection of some of the collector car hobby’s most sought-after hypercars and performance icons, including:

2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Coupe (Estimate: $2,900,000 - $3,200,000)

One of just 24 examples of Hennessey’s most extreme track weapon to date, this Venom F5 Revolution Coupe is finished in a unique two-tone “Exposed Carbon Fade” exterior, a $404,000 option, and powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V8 producing an astonishing 1,817 horsepower. Offered from single ownership and with just 508 miles, its window sticker, and factory “treasure chest” accessory crate, the Hennessey affords its next caretaker the rare luxury of choice. It is equally deserving of a place among the world’s foremost collections of contemporary hypercars as it is attacking the apexes of America’s greatest racing circuits.

The Collector’s Reserve

An open-air 2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster (Estimate: $2,200,000 - $2,600,000) also joins The Quail Auction lineup as the headlining car in The Collector’s Reserve, an exciting group of 15 performance and supercars offered from a single owner and largely without reserve. The fifth of just 30 Venom F5 Roadsters built by Hennessey Special Vehicles of Sealy, Texas, this ultra-exclusive American hypercar was specified in Banner Green with $150,000 in optional paintwork, including the Exclusive Color Match program and Shark Grey accent livery. Also powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter “Fury” V8, the incredible machine is capable of zero-to62 mph in 2.6 seconds and zero-to-249 mph in an unbelievable 15.5 seconds. Presented in essentially as-delivered condition, the Venom F5 Roadster promises a driving experience that few machines can approach.

The remainder of The Collector’s Reserve features highly desirable performance and supercars from the market’s top marques, including Porsche, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, and Lamborghini. Highlights include a 2021 McLaren Elva (Estimate: $1,750,000 - $2,100,000), one of 149 examples produced and among the very few factory-equipped with the windshield. Showing just 600 miles, exceptionally specified through McLaren Special Operations Bespoke, and maintained exclusively by McLaren, this Elva stands among the finest examples of the model to come to market. The Elva is joined by a Paint to Sample Gulf Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach Package (Estimate: $900,000 - $1,200,000 | Offered Without Reserve), a rare, highly collectible 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 (Estimate: $700,000 - $900,000 | Offered Without Reserve), a wonderfully preserved 2005 Ferrari Superamerica (Estimate: $500,000 - $600,000 | Offered Without Reserve), and more.

2017 Ferrari F12tdf (Estimate: $3,300,000 - $3,800,000)

Ferrari is well-represented within Broad Arrow’s supercar lineup as well, headlined by a 2017 Ferrari F12tdf, breathtakingly specified in Bianco Italia over a White leather/Nero Alcantara interior with a generous complement of carbon fiber and special options. Having had just two owners from new, just 1,060 miles recorded, and regularly serviced by Ferrari Dallas, this is a collector-grade example of the final Ferrari styled in collaboration with Pininfarina and among the most focused front-engined cars Maranello has ever built.

2019 McLaren Senna (Estimate: $2,350,000 - $2,850,000)

An exquisitely finished example of McLaren’s track-focused hypercar dedicated to the remarkable impact of legendary driver Ayrton Senna is also on offer at Broad Arrow’s Quail Auction; a 2019 McLaren Senna. Powered by the marque’s proven twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, the Senna offers 789 horsepower and bespoke aerodynamics piloted from a racing-inspired cockpit. This is one of only three examples specified through McLaren Special Operations with the renowned McLaren F1 FINA livery, inspired by the famous McLaren F1 GTR Longtail chassis number 17R driven by Nelson Piquet—another Brazilian multiple Formula 1 World Champion—at the 1997 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Adding to the Senna lore to be celebrated at Broad Arrow’s 2026 The Quail Auction is a 1982 Ralt RT3 F3 ex-Ayrton Senna (Estimate: $500,000 - $700,000), perhaps the car that spawned one of the most successful and legendary careers in motorsport. The Ralt was driven to pole position, victory, and fastest lap by Ayrton Senna in his first-ever Formula 3 race at Thruxton in November 1982, after which he made the decision to choose racing over his family enterprise. The car has been beautifully restored, is highly eligible for premier historic single-seater events, and is believed to be the sole surviving Formula 3 car raced by Senna.

Additional information on the just-announced hypercars and on all lots in Broad Arrow’s inaugural edition of The Quail Auction can be found at broadarrowauctions.com. Collectors interested in registering to bid are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist via broadarrowauctions.com or by contacting info@broadarrowauctions.com or +1 313-312-0780. Final exciting entries and the complete digital catalog will be available soon.

Editor’s Notes

Photo Captions/Credits:

2025 Bugatti W16 Mistral (Credit – Robin Adams/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions) 2011 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport (Credit – Robin Adams/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions) 2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Coupe (Credit – Kevin McCauley/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions) 2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster (Credit – Jordan Fry/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions) 2017 Ferrari F12tdf (Credit – Rasy Ran/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions) 2019 McLaren Senna (Credit – Robin Adams/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions) 1982 Ralt RT3 F3 ex-Ayrton Senna (Credit – Karissa Hosek/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions)

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.8 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world’s largest community of car lovers.

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