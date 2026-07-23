Salit Steel workers reject concession-laden contract offer, strike continues





NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 14241-01 have voted to reject a concessionary contract offer from Salit Steel and will remain on strike as they continue their fight for a fair collective agreement.

The 46 members at Salit Steel’s Niagara Falls operations have been on strike since June 24. Members rejected the proposal over concerns about concessions affecting job security, retirement savings, sick days and negotiated workplace protections.

“Members rejected the proposed agreement because it contained too many concessions,” said Al Bird, Shop Steward for Local 14241-01. “We have serious concerns about job security, proposed changes to workplace language and attacks on our retirement security, including our RRSP. Members are also concerned about proposed reductions to sick days. We cannot accept an agreement that asks us to work for less.”

USW members have worked at Salit Steel’s Niagara Falls operations for approximately 70 years and have played a primary role in the company’s success. Members remain united and determined to negotiate an agreement that recognizes the value of their work and to protect the standards that generations of Steelworkers have fought to establish.

“No one wants to be on strike – we want to get back to work,” said Bird. “But we deserve to be fairly compensated for the work we do and to have our rights and retirement security protected. Morale remains strong, and the support from the community has been incredible. People have honked, stopped by the picket line, brought food and made donations. We’re grateful for that solidarity and we will continue to stand stronger together for a fair contract.”

USW District 6 Director Kevon Stewart reaffirmed the union’s full support for the striking workers.

“Collective bargaining is a democratic process, and the members at Salit Steel have made their voices heard,” said Stewart. “They are not asking for anything unreasonable. They are fighting to protect good jobs, retirement security and the workplace rights they have earned. Their strength and solidarity remain unwavering, and the United Steelworkers will stand with them until they achieve the fair collective agreement they deserve.”

The union remains prepared to return to the bargaining table and negotiate an agreement that respects the contributions of Salit Steel workers.

The picket line continues to operate 24 hours a day at 7771 Stanley Ave. in Niagara Falls.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada. It is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director, 416-243-8792, kstewart@usw.ca

Tracy Nguyen, USW Staff Representative – Hamilton Office, 905-545-3008 ext. 228, tnguyen@usw.ca

Arushana Sunderaeson, USW Communications, 416-243-8792 ext. 1233, asunderaeson@usw.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31c846f2-1b39-4374-b716-78615a813038