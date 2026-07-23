Photronics, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Alert: Johnson Fistel Notifies PLAB Investors of September 4, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Photronics, Inc. (“Photronics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLAB) who purchased or otherwise acquired Photronics securities between December 10, 2025, and May 27, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until September 4, 2026, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

PLAB Investors: Contact Johnson Fistel

For more information, contact Johnson Fistel here or contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Is the Photronics Class Action Lawsuit About?

The Photronics class action lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects during the Class Period.

According to the complaint, Photronics led investors to believe that the Company could accurately forecast its revenue and growth. The complaint alleges, however, that these optimistic statements did not reflect the reality of Photronics’ operations, including severe bottlenecks affecting its high-end chip design release pipeline.

The complaint further alleges that, as a result, the Company’s statements concerning its revenue projections and growth prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the market learned the truth, Photronics investors allegedly suffered damages.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Investors do not need to serve as lead plaintiff in order to share in any potential future recovery.

The deadline for investors to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Photronics class action lawsuit is September 4, 2026.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder class actions and derivative lawsuits.

Johnson Fistel has been selected as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, Johnson Fistel recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved investors.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

Phone: (619) 814-4471

Email: jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com