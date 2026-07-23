PicS N.V. Class Action Lawsuit Alert: Johnson Fistel Notifies Investors of August 4, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of PicS N.V. (NASDAQ: PICS).

The PicS N.V. class action lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired PicS Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s January 2026 initial public offering.

Investors are hereby notified that they have until August 4, 2026, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

PicS N.V. Investors: Contact Johnson Fistel



For more information, submit your information here or contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Is the PicS N.V. Class Action Lawsuit About?



The PicS N.V. class action lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information in the IPO’s offering documents.

According to the complaint, the offering documents allegedly failed to disclose, among other things, that:

PicS N.V. had conducted an evaluation of its credit evaluation procedures in December 2025 and determined that such procedures were deficient and in need of enhancement;

as a result of new procedures implemented in December 2025, PicS N.V. had reclassified approximately R$590 million of exposures previously classified as Stage 2 to Stage 3, resulting in an incremental ECL charge of R$88 million in the three months ended December 31, 2025;

PicS N.V. had experienced a heightened, but unreported, Stage 3 formation rate of more than 7% in the fourth quarter of 2025, which allegedly deviated substantially from the historical results and trends provided in the offering documents;

the IPO’s offering documents materially overstated the quality and ability of PicS N.V.’s credit models and user data to inform its underwriting practices and to allow the Company to timely and effectively monitor, assess, and identify adverse credit events, credit risks, and credit deterioration across its portfolio; and

PicS N.V. allegedly suffered from degradations in customer credit quality and heightened risks of default and loan impairment as a result of its entrance into materially riskier business lines leading up to the IPO.





The complaint further alleges that these undisclosed adverse financial and operational trends, including heightened incidents of default, predated the IPO and were internally projected by PicS N.V. to continue to worsen following the IPO, materially impairing the Company’s business, operations, and financial results.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Investors do not need to serve as lead plaintiff in order to share in any potential future recovery.

The deadline for investors to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the PicS N.V. class action lawsuit is August 4, 2026.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder class actions and derivative lawsuits.

Johnson Fistel has been selected as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, Johnson Fistel recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved investors.

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This communication may be considered a promotional communication. Johnson Fistel, PLLP and its attorneys are responsible for the content of this communication. Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for this advertisement.

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