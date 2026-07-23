Private Jets, Italian Robes, Signature Spritzes, And Zero Drama: Royalton Hotels & Resorts Introduces The Ultimate Luxury Escape

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired by the latest wave of binge worthy luxury resort dramas, Royalton Hotels & Resorts is bringing the fantasy to life with an exclusive experience where personalized service, timeless luxury, and unforgettable storytelling take center stage.

Designed for travelers who expect more than just a vacation, Royalton Reserve Paraíso de la Bonita presents a seven-night escape that blends extraordinary accommodations, world-class dining, transformative wellness, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences into one seamless journey.

The experience begins before guests even arrive. Travelers depart aboard the Royalton Private Jet from either Toronto or New York before enjoying expedited arrival services at Cancun International Airport, bypassing traditional immigration queues and being escorted directly to a private luxury SUV.

Just twenty minutes later, guests arrive at Royalton Reserve Paraíso de la Bonita, a Luxury Collection All Inclusive Resort. Hidden between protected mangroves and the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea, the resort feels worlds away from Cancun. Secluded and tranquil, it creates the sensation of discovering a private island tucked into one of Mexico's most breathtaking coastlines.

The resort itself carries a remarkable legacy. Originally conceived by an Architect who built this place as a tribute to his beloved wife, "La Bonita," the estate quickly became one of Mexico's most luxurious private residences, welcoming heads of state, diplomats, renowned artists, and exclusive art auctions throughout its history. Today, every courtyard, sculpture, suite, and oceanfront pathway continues that narrative, inviting every guest to become part of the next chapter.

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed by a dedicated concierge team with the resort's signature CucuFizz, a refreshing cocktail crafted by the house mixologist using fresh pineapple, crisp cucumber, locally inspired ingredients, sparkling water, and ice. Those wishing to celebrate the occasion can elevate the experience with the CucuFizz Spritz, topped with Prosecco for an elegant sparkling finish.

Recognized among the highest rated luxury resorts for service across the Caribbean and Latin America, and one of only three all-inclusive Luxury Collection resorts in the world, Royalton Reserve Paraíso de la Bonita offers an experience where every detail is thoughtfully anticipated before guests even think to ask.

Home for the next seven nights is the legendary Reserve Building, once the private residence where The Architect hosted lavish soirées, diplomatic receptions, and intimate gatherings overlooking the sea. Today, this beautifully restored oceanfront building houses only ten ultra exclusive accommodations, including the spectacular Chairman Three Bedroom Luxury Ocean Front Suite, where guests that choose this package will stay at.

The suite feels less like a hotel room and more like an extraordinary private beachfront residence. Expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces flow effortlessly onto a spectacular terrace featuring a private infinity pool overlooking the ocean, a spacious sun deck, an outdoor rain shower and a secondary terrace facing the mangrove. Inside, guests enjoy an elegant marble dining room, fully equipped kitchen, sophisticated entertaining spaces, and uninterrupted Caribbean views from every bedroom. Luxury extends to every detail, from Italian Frette linens, robes, and slippers to Byredo bath amenities, unlimited in suite dining, personalized Diamond Club™ butler service, and every comfort imaginable.

Dining throughout the stay is a celebration of culinary artistry. The resort's five signature restaurants showcase refined international cuisine, including one that was among the first restaurants in Riviera Maya to receive recognition from the Michelin Guide. Guests booking this package will not only enjoy unlimited access to every venue, but also a premium wine bottle selected from the resort's impressive cellar of more than 2,500 labels in every dinner.

For an even more unforgettable evening, guests may choose an exclusive private dinner prepared by the Executive Chef directly on the beach beneath the stars. Every course is paired by the resident sommelier, while handcrafted cocktails from the house mixologist complete a dining experience unlike any other.

The resort's unique character extends well beyond its architecture. Colorful macaws and friendly peacocks still roam the lush tropical grounds, just as they did decades ago, adding to the timeless atmosphere envisioned by The Architect and La Bonita.

The experience continues from the resort's private pier, where guests embark on an exclusive sunset catamaran cruise across the Caribbean Sea. Their concierge prepares an elegant picnic featuring artisanal charcuterie, fine cheeses, fresh seasonal selections, and chilled sparkling wine, creating the perfect setting for an unforgettable sunset toast on the open water.

Wellness is elevated to an entirely different level. Guests enjoy unlimited access to the recently reimagined Thalasso Spa, featuring restorative hydrotherapy circuits, chromotherapy experiences, a Himalayan salt room, signature massages, and one of the resort's most celebrated experiences, Thalassotherapy, a unique seawater therapy pool overlooking the Caribbean designed to restore both body and mind. The journey culminates with a deeply immersive Temazcal ceremony, guided by ancestral Mexican traditions in an oceanfront setting unlike anywhere else.

Adventure is equally extraordinary. Guests choosing this package will have the option of departing directly from the resort's private helipad aboard a luxury helicopter for a breathtaking flight above the Riviera Maya before touching down for an exclusive champagne landing back at the resort.

Throughout every moment of the journey, Royalton's dedicated butler and concierge teams orchestrate each experience with effortless precision, allowing guests to simply relax and enjoy a level of personalized service rarely found anywhere in the world.

Even departure becomes part of the story. On the final morning, guests may choose to have their concierge team carefully pack every belonging while they savor one last breakfast overlooking the Caribbean Sea. Before leaving, each guest receives a pair of personalized Italian Frette robes, beautifully embroidered with their own monogram, ensuring that a piece of Paraíso de la Bonita accompanies them home long after the journey ends.

Beginning at US$135,000, this exclusive Royalton Reserve experience includes private jet transportation, luxury airport services, seven nights in the Chairman Three Bedroom Luxury Ocean Front Suite for two adults, curated culinary experiences, premium wines in every dinner and unlimited spirits, a private sunset catamaran ride and a helicopter excursion, unlimited wellness experiences, personalized butler service, and the opportunity to become part of one of the Caribbean's most storied luxury resorts.

For more information or to book this extraordinary escape, contact media@royalton.com

About Royalton Hotels & Resorts

Royalton Hotels & Resorts is a leading all-inclusive hospitality company with a curated portfolio of 24 resorts across eight of the Caribbean’s most sought-after destinations. Through its eight distinct brands, the company offers a range of vacation experiences tailored to different travel styles, from family-friendly escapes and elevated adults-only retreats to boutique hideaways and entertainment-driven getaways.

Recognized for its innovative approach to all-inclusive hospitality, the company continues to expand its presence across the Caribbean while introducing new concepts that respond to evolving traveler preferences. Its portfolio includes award-winning resorts and brands recognized by leading travel publications and industry organizations, reflecting its commitment to exceptional guest experiences and service excellence. This includes Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton Hideaway Resorts, Royalton Vessence Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, Mystique by Royalton, Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene by Royalton. To learn more, visit www.royalton.com.

Royalton is committed to supporting the environment, empowering its people and strengthening the communities where it operates through its Royalton Sustainability Standards.

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