LUX MedSpa Brickell Announces Multiple 2025–2026 Industry Awards, Reinforcing Its Reputation as One of Miami's Most Reviewed Wellness Destinations

Miami, FL, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LUX MedSpa Brickell, a luxury wellness destination inside the SLS LUX Hotel in Brickell, has received several industry awards in 2025 and 2026, adding to its growing reputation as one of Miami's most trusted wellness providers. The company has also reached more than 2,300 verified five-star Google reviews, showing the positive experiences shared by thousands of clients.

Guests enjoy a luxury spa day experience at LUX MedSpa Brickell in Miami, combining personalized wellness treatments, recovery-focused services, and world-class hospitality in the heart of Brickell.

Founded by Alan Araujo, LUX MedSpa Brickell combines advanced skincare and wellness treatments with a strong focus on customer service. The company aims to provide every guest with a personalized experience that supports both relaxation and overall well-being.

Among its recent achievements, LUX MedSpa Brickell earned Gold awards in the Miami-Dade Favorites competition for Best Day Spa, Best Med Spa, and Best Hotel Spa. It also received recognition for its massage and facial services, reflecting its commitment to high-quality care.

These awards come at a time when more people are making wellness part of their everyday lives. Instead of treating spa visits as an occasional luxury, many consumers now see them as a way to reduce stress, recover from busy schedules, and improve their physical and mental health.

LUX MedSpa Brickell offers a variety of personalized services, including therapeutic massage, customized facials, lymphatic drainage, advanced skin treatments, couples experiences, and spa day packages. Located in the center of Brickell, the spa welcomes both local residents and visitors looking for a relaxing wellness experience.

"Our mission has always been to offer more than traditional spa treatments," said Alan Araujo, Founder of LUX MedSpa Brickell. "These awards mean a lot because they show the trust our clients have placed in us. We want every guest to leave feeling refreshed, restored, and cared for."

The company believes that excellent hospitality is just as important as the treatments themselves. By focusing on trust, personalized care, and long-term relationships, LUX MedSpa Brickell continues to build lasting connections with its clients.

The spa has also become a popular destination for business travelers and tourists visiting Miami. Its location inside the SLS LUX Hotel allows guests to enjoy luxury accommodations and wellness services in one convenient place.

In addition to its spa services, LUX MedSpa Brickell shares educational articles and online resources about recovery, self-care, stress management, and healthy living. These materials are designed to help people better understand the value of regular wellness routines and make informed choices about their health.

As interest in personalized wellness continues to grow, LUX MedSpa Brickell plans to keep improving its services while maintaining the high level of care that has earned the company its recent awards and strong client support.

To learn more about LUX MedSpa Brickell or explore its luxury spa day experiences, visit https://www.luxmedspabrickell.com/spa-day-miami.





LUX MedSpa Brickell logo

About LUX MedSpa Brickell

LUX MedSpa Brickell is a luxury wellness spa destination located on the 9th floor of the Iconic SLS LUX Hotel in Brickell, Miami. Founded by Alan Araujo, the company offers personalized wellness services, including skincare treatments, massage therapy, lymphatic drainage, and recovery-focused experiences. With more than 2,300 verified five-star Google reviews and several community awards, LUX MedSpa Brickell is known for combining quality care with exceptional customer service. The company is committed to helping clients relax, recover, and improve their overall well-being through personalized wellness experiences.

Media Contact

Company Name: Lux MedSpa Brickell

Contact Person: Alan Araujo

Email: info@luxmedspabrickell.com

Phone: +1(305) 988-9388

Country: United States

Website: https://www.luxmedspabrickell.com

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