[Latest] Global Molybdenum 99 Market Size/Share Worth USD 8.33 Billion by 2035 at a 4.89% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Molybdenum-99 Market Size, Trends and Insights By Production Method (Reactor-Based Production, Accelerator-Based Production, Cyclotron-Based Production, Fission-Based LEU Targets), By Application (Diagnostic Imaging (SPECT Imaging), Oncology Diagnostics, Cardiology Imaging, Neurology Imaging, Bone Scanning, Others), By End-Use (Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes, Radiopharmaceutical Companies); and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026–2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Molybdenum 99 Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.17 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.40 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 8.33 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.89% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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Molybdenum 99 Market Revenue and Trends

Driven by soaring demand for high-quality nuclear medicine imaging technologies and the increasing use of SPECT in diagnosis and treatment worldwide, the market for molybdenum-99 has undergone rapid expansion. Growing numbers of people diagnosed with cardiac diseases, cancers and neurological disorders contribute largely to the high requirement for precise and instantaneous imaging, diagnosis, and treatment technologies, and molybdenum-99, as a parent of technetium-99m, is very essential in this process.

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What are the factors that significantly exert an influence on the development of the molybdenum-99 market?

The increase in the need for early and accurate disease diagnosis through nuclear medicine imaging is a key factor driving the growth of the molybdenum-99 market. The growing prevalence of various diseases like cardiovascular disorders, cancer, and neurological disorders is the cause for the increase in the number of SPECT procedures, which further necessitates the use of molybdenum-99, an isotope essential for producing technetium-99m. Moreover, its utility to provide an exact functional visualization of an organ is also assisting in the growth of clinical relevance for hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Continuous research and development for the enhancement of nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical techniques has been the reason for the market growth. Enhancement of the technique for isotope production and efficiency of reactor and radiochemical processing is thereby improving reliability, consistent yield, and purity and enhancing the availability of isotopes, which has been a historical concern, and thus helps in access to diagnostic imaging procedures.

Application in specialized diagnostic areas such as cardiology imaging, oncology imaging for staging, and neurological imaging has also added pace to the molybdenum-99 market. As physicians increasingly depend on SPECT imaging systems for early-stage disease diagnosis in these specialties, demand will continue to rise.

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Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

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Segment Insight

By Production Method

Reactor-Based Production leads the market

Reactor-based production has a significant share in the market, owing to its existing large-scale production capability and ability to provide a high-purity isotope required for medical nuclear applications on a continual basis. Nuclear research reactors remain the dominant suppliers of Mo-99 on a global scale, providing a vast majority of the demand for technetium-99m generators. Even with aging infrastructures in some areas, these production systems are favored over other alternatives, owing to the reliability and proven supply chain integration for clinical utilization.

Accelerator-based production is the fastest growing segment, attributed to the ever-increasing need for diversification in the isotopic supply chain, along with the aim to reduce reliance on nuclear reactors. Cyclotron-based production is favored for on-site, local generation in hospital-based centers, allowing for reduced travel time and constraints for hospitals. The Fission based production by LEU targets is expanding, driven by growing preference towards cleaner, non-proliferation compatible fuel sources.

By Application

Diagnostic imaging (SPECT imaging) dominates the market

Diagnostic imaging (SPECT imaging) leads the molybdenum-99 market by the sheer application volume in the nuclear medicine procedures to evaluate organ functionality. Technetium-99m (daughter isotope of Mo-99) is primarily used for the imaging of cardiac function, bone anomalies and tumor detection which makes it an integral part of nuclear medicine diagnostics. This demand is further amplified with the rising global prevalence of chronic diseases, making SPECT imaging one of the crucial components in medical diagnosis.

Oncology diagnostics and cardiology imaging are among the fastest growing application segments driven by the growing global incidences of cancer and cardiovascular disease, respectively. Neurology imaging is steadily growing, thanks to the rising number of cases of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. Bone scanning remains an application that consistently garners stable demand, utilized primarily for fracture detection and assessment of metastatic growths, followed by other applications such as imaging of the kidney and thyroid.

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By End-Use

Hospitals dominate the market

Hospitals account for the dominant share of the end-use market for molybdenum-99 owing to the presence of nuclear medicine departments and radiology infrastructure. Most of the SPECT imaging procedures, along with the radiopharmaceutical administration, are carried out in the hospital setting, requiring the assistance of specialized nuclear medicine personnel and state-of-the-art equipment.

Diagnostic imaging centers are the fastest growing segment owing to increasing trends in outsourcing of imaging services and a rising need for freestanding diagnostic facilities. Radiopharmaceutical companies are critical in the isotopic production, distribution and supply chain management. Research institutes rely significantly on molybdenum-99 for clinical research purposes in nuclear medicine while other niche segments like specialty clinics and ambulatory care centers also cater to an increasing share for out-patient diagnoses.

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Key questions answered in this report:

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What are outpatient driving factors that push the Molybdenum 99 market forward?

What are the Molybdenum 99 Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Molybdenum 99 Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Molybdenum 99 market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Outlook

Recent forecasts show that the molybdenum-99 market is expected to grow steadily to strongly from 2026 to 2035, driven by rising demand for advanced nuclear medicine diagnostics and increasing use of SPECT imaging procedures in healthcare worldwide. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cancer and neurological disorders is significantly boosting the demand for accurate, early stage diagnosis imaging where molybdenum-99 is crucial for the production of technetium-99m.

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Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is projected to emerge as the fastest growing market for molybdenum-99 due to rising expenditure on health infrastructure, a growing number of healthcare centers and the rapid adoption of advanced diagnostics, all contributing to the increased nuclear medicine demand to tackle diseases like cancer and cardiovascular conditions in countries like China, India, Japan and South Korea.

The North American market continues to remain a significant player in terms of market share due to its highly advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of nuclear imaging techniques and extensive research investment for radiopharmaceutical development along with well established supply chains for isotope utilization. The European market for molybdenum-99 is expected to observe steady growth due to well-established health care infrastructure, increasing demand for precise diagnostics, and strong regulatory frameworks in place for nuclear medicine.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 5.40 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 8.33 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 5.17 billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.89% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Production Method, Application, End-Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In February 2024, Curium Pharma plans to expand its production and distribution network for molybdenum-99 to stabilize the global supply of technetium-99m generators, particularly for nuclear medicine imaging. The aim of the program is to increase the availability of isotopes to hospitals and imaging centers, which have in some areas experienced recurring supply shortages, in order to improve SPECT imaging continuity and respond to the increased need for up-to-date diagnostic services.

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List of the prominent players in the Molybdenum 99 Market:

NRG

Curium

NTP Radioisotopes

ANSTO

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes

SHINE Technologies

IRE (Institut des Radioéléments / IRE-Elit)

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Eckert & Ziegler

Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation

Others

ics

Cardiology Imaging

Neurology Imaging

Bone Scanning

Others

By End-Use

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Specialty Clinics

Research Institutes

Radiopharmaceutical Companies

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Molybdenum 99 Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Molybdenum 99 Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Molybdenum 99 Market? What were the capacity, production value, cost, and PROFIT of the Molybdenum-99 market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Molybdenum 99 Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the market analysis of Molybdenum 99 Market by considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Molybdenum 99 Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Molybdenum 99 market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the molybdenum-99 industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Molybdenum 99 Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Molybdenum-99 Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Molybdenum 99 Market Report

The Molybdenum 99 Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Molybdenum 99: The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Molybdenum 99 Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Molybdenum 99 Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

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The study provides a thorough overview of the global molybdenum-99 market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

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Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Molybdenum 99 market analysis.

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