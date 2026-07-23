Introducing Permissioned Pools on Uniswap v4





NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniswap Labs today announced Permissioned Pools, a new hook standard for Uniswap v4 that enables permissioned asset trading through Automated Market Makers (AMMs) with compliance enforced directly onchain.



Permissioned Pools were built in collaboration with leading teams bringing regulated assets onchain. Launch partners include Superstate, Securitize, and Dowgo: part of a growing set of issuers and platforms seeking compliant access to onchain markets for tokenized funds, securities, equities, and other permissioned assets.



Bringing permissioned assets to AMMs

The tokenized asset market is estimated to reach $11 trillion by 2030. As more regulated assets move onchain, issuers need infrastructure that can enforce each asset’s compliance rules. Uniswap Permissioned Pools are the first generalized, open source, institutional-grade standard for trading regulated assets on an AMM. Instead of relying on a frontend gate or an offchain compliance check, the pool itself verifies whether a wallet is approved before a swap or liquidity action can go through. The issuer keeps control of the allowlist, while approved users can access onchain trading and settle through Uniswap v4.



For issuers, this opens a path to AMM liquidity and DeFi composability without giving up required controls. For approved investors, it means direct onchain trading for assets that previously couldn't trade on an AMM at all.



How Permissioned Pools work

Permissioned Pools use Uniswap v4 hooks to extend the functionality of a regular pool without breaking the security and interoperability guarantees of the protocol. The particular hook implements logic that checks an issuer-managed allowlist on every swap, verifies allowlist status before a user mints an LP position, and provides support for the administration controls permissioned assets require. These checks happen at the protocol level, not on the frontend.



Behind the scenes, the design uses Uniswap v4 virtual accounting to perform all exchange calculations remotely while permissioned assets remain held in a permissioned contract. You can learn more about this mechanism in the docs .



Uniswap powers tokenized value

Permissioned Pools bring a new standard for compliant trading, while the protocol itself stays permissionless. Developers and asset issuers can choose the approach that fits: deploy pools and build on v4 permissionlessly, or deploy a permissioned pool for a specific asset.



Tokenization’s next phase needs standardized market infrastructure that can handle compliance requirements, without compromising permissionless access. Permissioned Pools are the result of deep collaboration between the teams defining the standard, the teams building the compliance layer beneath it, and the issuers and assets putting it to use.



Superstate, an early design partner, helped shape the Permissioned Pool standard for tokenized equities and funds. Uniswap Labs and Securitize collaborated early on to ensure DS Protocol-issued tokens could trade compliantly onchain, laying the groundwork that Permissioned Pools now extends. Dowgo contributed the ERC-3643 integration for Permissioned Pools, and will use the standard once they receive DLT TSS authorization under the EU's DLT Pilot Regime.



With these institutions already building on the hook, Permissioned Pools lay the groundwork for the next generation of value coming onchain.



Get started

For more information, visit the developer docs , or contact the Uniswap Labs team.



About Uniswap

Uniswap is the largest decentralized trading venue, having processed over $4.5T in volume with zero hacks. It is trusted by institutions like BlackRock, Fidelity, and Anchorage. Uniswap Labs is a core contributor to the Uniswap Protocol and builds products that make it easy to access and build on Uniswap including the Uniswap Web App , Wallet , and Trading API .



For more information, please visit:

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About Superstate

Superstate partners with issuers to bring securities onchain, enabling access to new investor capital and modern financial markets. Through Opening Bell, Superstate partners with companies issuing tokenized equity. Through FundOS , it serves asset managers launching tokenized funds. Both platforms support compliant issuance, record keeping, direct investor registration, and onchain market integration via their SEC-registered transfer agency infrastructure. Superstate's flagship funds USTB (now the Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund) and USCC (now the Bitwise Crypto Carry Fund) validated this infrastructure at institutional scale before transitioning to leading asset managers on FundOS. Learn more at superstate.com .



About Securitize

Securitize , the world’s leader in tokenizing real-world assets with $5B+ AUM (as of July 2026), is bringing the world onchain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as Apollo, BlackRock, BNY, Hamilton Lane, KKR, VanEck and others. In the U.S., Securitize operates through its affiliates, including Securitize Markets, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC that operates an SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS); Securitize Transfer Agent, LLC, an SEC-registered transfer agent; Securitize Capital, LLC, which has applied for SEC registration as an investment adviser and files as an exempt reporting adviser pending effectiveness; and Securitize Fund Services, LLC, which provides fund administration services. In Europe, Securitize operates through its affiliate Securitize Europe Brokerage and Markets, S.A., which is fully authorized as an Investment Firm and operates a Trading & Settlement System (TSS) under the EU DLT Pilot Regime, making Securitize Corp. currently the only company, based on its existing U.S. and EU regulatory authorizations, licensed to operate regulated digital-securities infrastructure across both the U.S. and EU. Securitize has also been recognized as a 2026 Forbes Top 50 Fintech company.



For more information, please visit:

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About Dowgo

Dowgo is building a European regulated marketplace where shares, bonds and fund units are issued, traded and settled in tokenized form. Developed as a DLT Trading and Settlement System under the EU DLT Pilot Regime (EU 2022/858), for which its authorization is currently under review by the French authorities, its venue will enable issuers to raise capital and access a regulated secondary market operating 24/7, giving banks, brokers and professional investors direct access to on-chain markets. Securities are issued natively as ERC-3643 permissioned tokens on public Ethereum, meaning the tokens are the securities themselves rather than representations of assets held elsewhere, and settle instantly through atomic delivery-versus-payment in MiCA-compliant e-money tokens. Dowgo operates the market and never holds client assets or keys.

Contact

Bridgett Frey

Uniswap Labs

media@uniswap.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f472a455-9046-4e71-a896-00d5d6e74306