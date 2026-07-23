IKO Commercial Expands Sales Network with Three New Independent Sales Agency Appointments Across Key U.S. Markets

Wilmington, DE, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKO Commercial, a division of IKO Industries and a global leader in commercial roofing, waterproofing and insulation solutions, today announced the appointment of three new independent sales agencies to expand regional coverage and strengthen support for contractors, distributors and building professionals across key U.S. markets.

Effective immediately, the new appointments include:

Tegco Group , represented by Thomas Goldstein, serving Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Southern Delaware.

, represented by Thomas Goldstein, serving Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Southern Delaware. The Stark Zone , represented by Roger and Julie Stark, serving Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

, represented by Roger and Julie Stark, serving Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia. Eco-Spec, represented by John Robinson, Boris Reid, and Aubrey Larcheveaux, serving Georgia, with Dewayne Thomas as Principal.

"As demand for high-performance commercial roofing systems continues to grow, expanding our local presence is an important part of how we support professional roofing contractors and distribution associates," said Michael Mendoza, Director of Single Ply Systems – North America at IKO Commercial. "These agencies bring strong technical knowledge, established industry relationships, and regional expertise that will help customers specify, source and install IKO Commercial roofing solutions with confidence."

The newly appointed agencies bring decades of experience in the commercial roofing industry. Their addition strengthens IKO Commercial's growing network of independent representatives while giving customers direct access to experienced professionals who understand the needs of their local markets.

Serving the Mid-Atlantic region, Tegco Group is known for its customer-focused approach, captured in its tagline: "Built on relationships. Backed by experience. Proven in the field.”

“We are excited to bring IKO Commercial's roofing solutions to contractors across the Ohio Valley region. We are not just representing products; we are helping build the next generation of commercial roofing contractors. When contractors succeed, our entire industry grows stronger. Our goal is to make commercial roofing easier, build stronger contractors, and help contractors win more work”, said Roger Stark, Co-Founder, The Stark Zone.

"We are thrilled to represent IKO Commercial throughout Georgia," said Dewayne Thomas, Principal of Eco-Spec. "IKO has built an outstanding reputation for innovation and manufacturing quality, and we look forward to expanding its presence across the state. By combining IKO's high-performance roofing systems with Eco-Spec's established relationships throughout the architectural, consulting, contractor and distribution communities, we are committed to helping customers specify with confidence and successfully deliver projects across Georgia."

Through these appointments, contractors and distributors across Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Southern Delaware, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Georgia will have expanded access to IKO Commercial's complete portfolio of roofing and building envelope solutions, including IKO Innovi™ TPO single-ply roofing systems, IKOTherm™ polyiso insulation, cover boards, roofing accessories, and technical support.

These appointments reflect IKO Commercial's continued focus on growing regional expertise, customer service and long-term growth across North America. Backed by 75 years of manufacturing experience, IKO Commercial continues to expand its sales network to help customers deliver durable, high-performance roofing systems backed by responsive local support.

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About IKO Commercial

IKO Commercial is a division of IKO Industries Inc., a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing, and insulation industries for residential and commercial markets. IKO Commercial’s portfolio includes roofing systems, building envelope solutions, bridge deck waterproofing, as well as complementary accessories and components.

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