TRON Included in S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index as Institutional Benchmarking Expands to Blockchain Networks





GENEVA, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRON DAO , the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), today welcomes the launch of the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index and the inclusion of the TRON blockchain among the top protocols represented in the benchmark.

Developed by S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera Capital, the index applies a methodology centered on protocol utility, onchain liquidity, and network activity. The launch marks one of the clearest signs to date that established financial market frameworks are being extended to digital assets, applying benchmark methodologies traditionally used across equities and other asset classes to blockchain networks.

TRON's inclusion comes as the network continues to expand its scale and role within the digital asset ecosystem. Today, the blockchain supports more than 394 million user accounts and more than USD 90 billion of USDT, serving as one of the primary settlement networks for stablecoin activity globally. According to Token Terminal , TRON leads all networks in USDT transfer volume year to date, with approximately $4.5 trillion. Recent integrations with Anchorage Digital, Securitize, and Bitnomial have further expanded institutional access to the TRON ecosystem through regulated U.S. market infrastructure.

"As digital assets become part of mainstream financial markets, the frameworks used to evaluate them must evolve as well," said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. "Transparent benchmarks have long served as essential reference points across global financial markets. Applying those same principles to blockchain networks reflects the continued maturation of digital assets as an institutional asset class, where utility, adoption, and onchain activity are becoming fundamental measures of a network's significance."

The benchmark represents another step in applying traditional financial market frameworks to digital assets, providing participants with a standardized approach to evaluate a network token’s everyday utility and adoption.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $90 billion. As of July 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 394 million in total user accounts, more than 14 billion in total transactions, and over $26 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN.

Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is “Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

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Contact

Yeweon Park

press@tron.network

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76deb509-773e-4935-a804-1e587b451799